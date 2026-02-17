https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/plane-carrying-russian-delegation-arrives-in-geneva-for-trilateral-talks-1123643723.html
Plane Carrying Russian Delegation Arrives in Geneva for Trilateral Talks
Plane Carrying Russian Delegation Arrives in Geneva for Trilateral Talks
Sputnik International
A special flight with a Russian delegation has arrived in Geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
2026-02-17T06:13+0000
2026-02-17T06:13+0000
2026-02-17T06:13+0000
world
donald trump
steve witkoff
jared kushner
ukraine
russia
geneva
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123643563_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_50fe8717e0ce44fd8429bf92e9265b5c.jpg
A special flight with a Russian delegation has arrived in Geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Geneva is hosting a new round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on the settlement in Ukraine, that will last two days.The Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attending Tuesday's session.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/ukraine-better-come-to-the-table-fast--trump-on-geneva-talks-1123643200.html
ukraine
russia
geneva
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123643563_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70563485e742989480f8ecbc22f80b88.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
a special flight with a russian delegation has arrived in geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between russia, the united states and ukraine, a sputnik correspondent reported on tuesday.
a special flight with a russian delegation has arrived in geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between russia, the united states and ukraine, a sputnik correspondent reported on tuesday.
Plane Carrying Russian Delegation Arrives in Geneva for Trilateral Talks
The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were also held behind closed doors, without the press.
A special flight with a Russian delegation has arrived in Geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Geneva is hosting a new round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on the settlement in Ukraine, that will last two days.
The Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attending Tuesday's session.