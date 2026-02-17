International
Plane Carrying Russian Delegation Arrives in Geneva for Trilateral Talks
Plane Carrying Russian Delegation Arrives in Geneva for Trilateral Talks
A special flight with a Russian delegation has arrived in Geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
A special flight with a Russian delegation has arrived in Geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Geneva is hosting a new round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on the settlement in Ukraine, that will last two days.The Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attending Tuesday's session.
a special flight with a russian delegation has arrived in geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between russia, the united states and ukraine, a sputnik correspondent reported on tuesday.
a special flight with a russian delegation has arrived in geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between russia, the united states and ukraine, a sputnik correspondent reported on tuesday.

Plane Carrying Russian Delegation Arrives in Geneva for Trilateral Talks

06:13 GMT 17.02.2026
The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were also held behind closed doors, without the press.
A special flight with a Russian delegation has arrived in Geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Geneva is hosting a new round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on the settlement in Ukraine, that will last two days.
The Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attending Tuesday's session.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'Ukraine Better Come to the Table Fast' — Trump on Geneva Talks
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
‘Ukraine Better Come to the Table Fast’ — Trump on Geneva Talks
04:48 GMT
