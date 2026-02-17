https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/plane-carrying-russian-delegation-arrives-in-geneva-for-trilateral-talks-1123643723.html

A special flight with a Russian delegation has arrived in Geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

A special flight with a Russian delegation has arrived in Geneva on the day of the start of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Geneva is hosting a new round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on the settlement in Ukraine, that will last two days.The Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attending Tuesday's session.

