https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/ukraine-better-come-to-the-table-fast--trump-on-geneva-talks-1123643200.html

‘Ukraine Better Come to the Table Fast’ — Trump on Geneva Talks

‘Ukraine Better Come to the Table Fast’ — Trump on Geneva Talks

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has said it is time for Ukraine to quickly come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict with Russia.

2026-02-17T04:48+0000

2026-02-17T04:48+0000

2026-02-17T04:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donald trump

ukraine

russia

geneva

ukrainian crisis

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

us hegemony

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123520480_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_adb9a2c0b7d61756acc8601290f15670.jpg

"Ukraine better come to the table fast. That's all I'm telling you," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Monday. Trump also called the upcoming negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva significant, adding that the talks will be "very easy."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

ukraine

russia

geneva

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine deal, peace deal, minsk 3.0, minsk 3, russia-ukraine war, war on russia, nato's war, nato's proxy war, nato proxy war, nato proxy, proxy war, trump's war, ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, us weapons, us arms