Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
‘Ukraine Better Come to the Table Fast’ — Trump on Geneva Talks
US President Donald Trump has said it is time for Ukraine to quickly come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict with Russia.
"Ukraine better come to the table fast. That's all I'm telling you," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Monday. Trump also called the upcoming negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva significant, adding that the talks will be "very easy."
‘Ukraine Better Come to the Table Fast’ — Trump on Geneva Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said it is time for Ukraine to quickly come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict with Russia.
"Ukraine better come to the table fast. That's all I'm telling you," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Monday.
Trump also called the upcoming negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva significant, adding that the talks will be "very easy."
