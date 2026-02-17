https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/ukraine-better-come-to-the-table-fast--trump-on-geneva-talks-1123643200.html
‘Ukraine Better Come to the Table Fast’ — Trump on Geneva Talks
‘Ukraine Better Come to the Table Fast’ — Trump on Geneva Talks
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has said it is time for Ukraine to quickly come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict with Russia.
2026-02-17T04:48+0000
2026-02-17T04:48+0000
2026-02-17T04:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
ukraine
russia
geneva
ukrainian crisis
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
us hegemony
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123520480_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_adb9a2c0b7d61756acc8601290f15670.jpg
"Ukraine better come to the table fast. That's all I'm telling you," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Monday. Trump also called the upcoming negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva significant, adding that the talks will be "very easy."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
ukraine
russia
geneva
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123520480_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_84ba332a84ca6e2c12dafebc4b762c02.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine deal, peace deal, minsk 3.0, minsk 3, russia-ukraine war, war on russia, nato's war, nato's proxy war, nato proxy war, nato proxy, proxy war, trump's war, ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, us weapons, us arms
ukraine deal, peace deal, minsk 3.0, minsk 3, russia-ukraine war, war on russia, nato's war, nato's proxy war, nato proxy war, nato proxy, proxy war, trump's war, ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, us weapons, us arms
‘Ukraine Better Come to the Table Fast’ — Trump on Geneva Talks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said it is time for Ukraine to quickly come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict with Russia.
"Ukraine better come to the table fast. That's all I'm telling you," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Monday.
Trump also called the upcoming negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva significant, adding that the talks will be "very easy."
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT