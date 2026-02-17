https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/russian-forces-carry-out-high-precision-strike-on-ukrainian-military-energy-infrastructure-1123645052.html
Russian Forces Carry Out High Precision Strike on Ukrainian Military Energy Infrastructure
Russian forces delivered a massive retaliatory strike on Ukraine's military-industrial complex facilities and energy infrastructure used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime on civilian infrastructure facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike with long-range precision-guided air- and ground-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, at Ukraine's military-industrial complex facilities, energy infrastructure, as well as at production sites, storage facilities, and launch preparation sites for unmanned attack vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
"In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime on civilian infrastructure facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike with long-range precision-guided air- and ground-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, at Ukraine's military-industrial complex facilities, energy infrastructure, as well as at production sites, storage facilities, and launch preparation sites for unmanned attack vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
