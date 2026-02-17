https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/russian-forces-carry-out-high-precision-strike-on-ukrainian-military-energy-infrastructure-1123645052.html

Russian Forces Carry Out High Precision Strike on Ukrainian Military Energy Infrastructure

Russian Forces Carry Out High Precision Strike on Ukrainian Military Energy Infrastructure

Sputnik International

Russian forces delivered a massive retaliatory strike on Ukraine's military-industrial complex facilities and energy infrastructure used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-02-17T10:54+0000

2026-02-17T10:54+0000

2026-02-17T10:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120883560_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e549f8e5cf5d1eed3c50bf89b8bfb739.jpg

"In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime on civilian infrastructure facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike with long-range precision-guided air- and ground-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, at Ukraine's military-industrial complex facilities, energy infrastructure, as well as at production sites, storage facilities, and launch preparation sites for unmanned attack vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/ukrainian-soldiers-abandon-wounded-comrades-during-retreat---radio-intercept-1123642412.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup