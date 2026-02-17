International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Carry Out High Precision Strike on Ukrainian Military Energy Infrastructure
Russian Forces Carry Out High Precision Strike on Ukrainian Military Energy Infrastructure
Russian forces delivered a massive retaliatory strike on Ukraine's military-industrial complex facilities and energy infrastructure used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime on civilian infrastructure facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike with long-range precision-guided air- and ground-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, at Ukraine's military-industrial complex facilities, energy infrastructure, as well as at production sites, storage facilities, and launch preparation sites for unmanned attack vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Forces Carry Out High Precision Strike on Ukrainian Military Energy Infrastructure

10:54 GMT 17.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces delivered a massive retaliatory strike on Ukraine's military-industrial complex facilities and energy infrastructure used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime on civilian infrastructure facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike with long-range precision-guided air- and ground-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, at Ukraine's military-industrial complex facilities, energy infrastructure, as well as at production sites, storage facilities, and launch preparation sites for unmanned attack vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 350 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost over 345 soldiers in battles with the Russia's Vostok battlegroup
Russian air defense forces downed eight guided aerial bombs and 334 UAVs of Ukraine's armed forces
A serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade runs past a damaged car at the frontline in Donetsk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Soldiers Abandon Wounded Comrades During Retreat - Radio Intercept
Yesterday, 13:12 GMT
