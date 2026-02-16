https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/ukrainian-soldiers-abandon-wounded-comrades-during-retreat---radio-intercept-1123642412.html

Ukrainian Soldiers Abandon Wounded Comrades During Retreat - Radio Intercept

A Ukrainian group commander has abandoned a wounded comrade on the line of combat engagement in the Zaporozhye Region, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.

"I am making a decision, let this [wounded] soldier stay here... We are now in front of an 'open field' [stretching] 800 meters [0.5 miles]," a Ukrainian serviceman said. According to the radio intercept, the serviceman was convincing his higher command that his soldier could not move out, and he did not want to risk and slow down the group.

