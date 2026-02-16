International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
A Ukrainian group commander has abandoned a wounded comrade on the line of combat engagement in the Zaporozhye Region, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
2026-02-16T13:12+0000
2026-02-16T13:12+0000
"I am making a decision, let this [wounded] soldier stay here... We are now in front of an 'open field' [stretching] 800 meters [0.5 miles]," a Ukrainian serviceman said. According to the radio intercept, the serviceman was convincing his higher command that his soldier could not move out, and he did not want to risk and slow down the group.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian group commander has abandoned a wounded comrade on the line of combat engagement in the Zaporozhye Region, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
"I am making a decision, let this [wounded] soldier stay here... We are now in front of an 'open field' [stretching] 800 meters [0.5 miles]," a Ukrainian serviceman said.
According to the radio intercept, the serviceman was convincing his higher command that his soldier could not move out, and he did not want to risk and slow down the group.
