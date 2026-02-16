Iran Outlines 'Red Lines' in Talks With US

International
Iran has outlined its "red lines" in talks with the US, saying negotiations will focus only on nuclear issues and that Tehran will not abandon uranium enrichment, a source told RIA Novosti.
Iran and the United States are expected to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions in more detail at talks in Geneva, an Iranian source said.Iran is ready to consider US proposals at the talks, but only in the context of issues related to the Iranian nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions against Tehran, the source added.Tehran believes Israel is trying to influence the negotiation process between Iran and the United States and hinder an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue, an Iranian source said."By setting conditions or proposing restrictions, Israel is seeking to influence the American agenda. Israel's goal is to create obstacles to an agreement, not diplomatic progress," the source said, commenting on the upcoming talks and Israel's demands ahead of the new round of Iran-US dialogue.On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that indirect talks between Iran and the US on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on February 17.
Iran has outlined its “red lines” in talks with the US, saying negotiations will focus only on nuclear issues and that Tehran will not abandon uranium enrichment, a source told Sputnik.
Iran and the United States are expected to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions in more detail at talks in Geneva, an Iranian source said.
"The new round of talks is expected to allow for a more detailed examination of certain nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions against Tehran. Such discussions are expected to take place," the source said.
Iran is ready to consider US proposals at the talks, but only in the context of issues related to the Iranian nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions against Tehran, the source added.
Tehran believes Israel is trying to influence the negotiation process between Iran and the United States and hinder an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue, an Iranian source said.
"By setting conditions or proposing restrictions, Israel is seeking to influence the American agenda. Israel's goal is to create obstacles to an agreement, not diplomatic progress," the source said, commenting on the upcoming talks and Israel's demands ahead of the new round of Iran-US dialogue.
On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that indirect talks between Iran and the US on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on February 17.
