https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/iran-outlines-red-lines-in-talks-with-us-1123642689.html

Iran Outlines 'Red Lines' in Talks With US

Iran Outlines 'Red Lines' in Talks With US

Sputnik International

Iran has outlined its “red lines” in talks with the US, saying negotiations will focus only on nuclear issues and that Tehran will not abandon uranium enrichment, a source told RIA Novosti.

2026-02-16T15:40+0000

2026-02-16T15:40+0000

2026-02-16T15:53+0000

world

iran

tehran

israel

iranian foreign ministry

us

nuclear

iran nuclear deal

iranian nuclear program

enriched uranium

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101615/79/1016157904_0:0:2501:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_7c311908aca805db3899fd6bffc6a709.jpg

Iran and the United States are expected to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions in more detail at talks in Geneva, an Iranian source said.Iran is ready to consider US proposals at the talks, but only in the context of issues related to the Iranian nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions against Tehran, the source added.Tehran believes Israel is trying to influence the negotiation process between Iran and the United States and hinder an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue, an Iranian source said."By setting conditions or proposing restrictions, Israel is seeking to influence the American agenda. Israel's goal is to create obstacles to an agreement, not diplomatic progress," the source said, commenting on the upcoming talks and Israel's demands ahead of the new round of Iran-US dialogue.On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that indirect talks between Iran and the US on the Iranian nuclear issue will be held in Geneva on February 17.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/iran-will-defeat-us-in-case-of-attack--afghan-govt-spokesman-1123639579.html

iran

tehran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran outlines 'red lines', talks with us, nuclear issues, uranium enrichment