Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The shutdown of Starlink terminals did not affect the command and control system for Russian troops in the special military operation zone, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said
"The shutdown of Starlink terminals did not affect the command and control system for troops, units, and formations in the special military operation zone," Krivoruchko told the "60 Minutes" program on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. Starlink terminals have been offline for two weeks, but this has not affected the effectiveness of the unmanned systems forces, Krivoruchko said.The command and communication systems of the Russian forces ensure stable exchange of information via secure channels, he stressed.
Shutdown of Starlink Terminals Has No Effect on Russian Troops - Senior Military Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The shutdown of Starlink terminals did not affect the command and control system for Russian troops in the special military operation zone, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Tuesday.
"The shutdown of Starlink terminals did not affect the command and control system for troops, units, and formations in the special military operation zone," Krivoruchko told the "60 Minutes" program on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
Starlink terminals have been offline for two weeks, but this has not affected the effectiveness of the unmanned systems forces, Krivoruchko said.
The command and communication systems of the Russian forces ensure stable exchange of information via secure channels, he stressed.
Ukrainian Military Goes Dark: Major Starlink Outage Paralyzes War Machine
25 July 2025, 03:41 GMT
