Shutdown of Starlink Terminals Has No Effect on Russian Troops - Senior Military Official
The shutdown of Starlink terminals did not affect the command and control system for Russian troops in the special military operation zone, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said
"The shutdown of Starlink terminals did not affect the command and control system for troops, units, and formations in the special military operation zone," Krivoruchko told the "60 Minutes" program on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. Starlink terminals have been offline for two weeks, but this has not affected the effectiveness of the unmanned systems forces, Krivoruchko said.The command and communication systems of the Russian forces ensure stable exchange of information via secure channels, he stressed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The shutdown of Starlink terminals did not affect the command and control system for Russian troops in the special military operation zone, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Tuesday.
"The shutdown of Starlink terminals did not affect the command and control system for troops, units, and formations in the special military operation zone," Krivoruchko told the "60 Minutes" program on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
Starlink terminals have been offline for two weeks, but this has not affected the effectiveness of the unmanned systems forces, Krivoruchko said.
The command and communication systems of the Russian forces ensure stable exchange of information via secure channels, he stressed.