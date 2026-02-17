International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/wests-claims-of-non-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-epitome-of-hypocrisy---expert-1123646677.html
West's Claims of Non-Involvement in Ukraine Conflict 'Epitome of Hypocrisy' - Expert
West's Claims of Non-Involvement in Ukraine Conflict 'Epitome of Hypocrisy' - Expert
Sputnik International
NATO personnel operating Western military hardware in the Ukrainian conflict zone has long been an open secret, Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
2026-02-17T13:38+0000
2026-02-17T13:38+0000
analysis
ukraine
military & intelligence
viktor litovkin
nato
f-16
pilots
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120316138_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71e79f03e3ecc8dbe060f5bf00893d00.jpg
Ukraine, Litovkin explains, ended up relying on foreign personnel because it:How Does This Personnel Pipeline Work?Western military specialists operating in Ukraine are not officially regarded as members of their respective home countries’ armed forces, masquerading instead as volunteers who chose on their own to “defend democracy.”“It’s a tried and tested scenario: a career military man goes on a fake leave and heads off to a warzone, to be reinstated upon his return home,” says Litovkin.Western powers’ claims of alleged non-involvement in the Ukrainian conflict are the epitome of hypocrisy, he notes.Second-hand War GearNATO countries deliberately provide Ukraine with second-rate, older war gear due to concerns that any advanced military hardware supplied to the Ukrainian forces would be inevitably captured by Russian forces, Litovkin points out.As a result, Western personnel end up operating outdated military hardware while facing much more advanced Russian combat aircraft and weapon systems that make short work of them.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/uk-arms-factorys-setback-delays-shells-for-ukraine-1123640209.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120316138_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b00ee62ba4583cb340c3e06d91223ea9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
f-16 for ukraine, western pilots ukraine
f-16 for ukraine, western pilots ukraine

West's Claims of Non-Involvement in Ukraine Conflict 'Epitome of Hypocrisy' - Expert

13:38 GMT 17.02.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyVolodymyr Zelenskyy hands over the flag of a military unit on the occasion of the Air Forces Day against the background of Ukraine's Air Force's F-16 fighter jets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy hands over the flag of a military unit on the occasion of the Air Forces Day against the background of Ukraine's Air Force's F-16 fighter jets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
NATO personnel operating Western military hardware in the Ukrainian conflict zone has long been an open secret, Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
Ukraine, Litovkin explains, ended up relying on foreign personnel because it:
Lacks the necessary number of skilled pilots and specialists to operate sophisticated weapon systems like F-16 jets or HIMARS rockets
Has a severe shortage of engineers who know English well enough to interpret tech manuals and maintenance charts for NATO military gear

How Does This Personnel Pipeline Work?

Western military specialists operating in Ukraine are not officially regarded as members of their respective home countries’ armed forces, masquerading instead as volunteers who chose on their own to “defend democracy.”
“It’s a tried and tested scenario: a career military man goes on a fake leave and heads off to a warzone, to be reinstated upon his return home,” says Litovkin.
Western powers’ claims of alleged non-involvement in the Ukrainian conflict are the epitome of hypocrisy, he notes.
The United Kingdom and Ukraine flags fly on the balcony of the UK embassy in Lisbon, March 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2026
Military
UK Arms Factory’s Setback Delays Shells For Ukraine
Yesterday, 06:39 GMT

Second-hand War Gear

NATO countries deliberately provide Ukraine with second-rate, older war gear due to concerns that any advanced military hardware supplied to the Ukrainian forces would be inevitably captured by Russian forces, Litovkin points out.
As a result, Western personnel end up operating outdated military hardware while facing much more advanced Russian combat aircraft and weapon systems that make short work of them.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала