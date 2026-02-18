https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/big-lie-hungarys-szijjarto-slams-false-narrative-of-ukraine-defending-europe--1123649669.html
'Big Lie': Hungary's Szijjarto Slams False Narrative of Ukraine 'Defending' Europe
The narrative pushed by Zelensky and European leaders that Ukraine is "defending" Europe, is nothing but a big lie, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
The conflict in Ukraine is not Europe's issue, and therefore he considers assertions touted by both Ukrainian and European leaders that Ukraine is defending Europe to be nothing but a "big lie," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told CNN Turk.Any change in the leadership in Hungary would inevitably lead to Hungarian taxpayer money being diverted to Ukraine, Szijjarto warned, emphasizing that the current administration has firmly rejected such a course.The top diplomat also pointed out that Russia has not attacked any EU country.Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Hungarian Prime Minister, Zoltan Kovacs, announced that parliament had received a proposal for a resolution that would reject both Ukraine's potential EU accession and any effort to transform the bloc into a military alliance.
News
The conflict in Ukraine is not Europe's issue, and therefore he considers assertions touted by both Ukrainian and European leaders that Ukraine is defending Europe to be nothing but a "big lie," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told CNN Turk.
"If Ukraine joins the EU, the union will get into conflict. We absolutely do not want this," Szijjarto said.
Any change in the leadership in Hungary would inevitably lead to Hungarian taxpayer money being diverted to Ukraine, Szijjarto warned, emphasizing that the current administration has firmly rejected such a course.
The top diplomat also pointed out that Russia has not attacked any EU country.
Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Hungarian Prime Minister, Zoltan Kovacs, announced that parliament had received a proposal for a resolution that would reject both Ukraine's potential EU accession and any effort to transform the bloc into a military alliance.
Earlier, during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky stated that every "Viktor" who "lives on Europe’s money while trying to sell out European interests... deserves a smack on the head.”
In turn, Orban responded that everyone will get what they deserve.