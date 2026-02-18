https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/china-us-desire-for-cooperation-unshaken-by-circumstances---xi-1123649507.html
China-US Desire for Cooperation Unshaken by Circumstances - Xi
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and the United States' commitment to exchanges and cooperation will endure no matter the shifting circumstances, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a message to friends from the US state of Iowa.
Earlier in the day, China Central Television reported that Xi sent congratulations to Iowa residents for Chinese New Year on February 16.
"Regardless of the changes in the situation, the Chinese and American peoples' desire for exchanges and cooperation will remain unchanged, as will the friendship between the youth of the two countries," Xi was quoted by China Central Television as saying.
He also expressed hope that Iowa friends will continue to strengthen the friendship between the peoples of the two countries contribute more to China-US relations.