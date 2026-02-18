https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/merz-rules-out-nuclear-weapons-for-germany-1123649882.html

Merz Rules Out Nuclear Weapons For Germany

Germany is open to discussing European nuclear deterrence but is not seeking independent possession of the weapons, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

However, "in these times, one cannot leave such an offer from the French government unexamined," the politician added.He emphasized that Germany is bound by the 2+4 Treaty and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and it is uncertain whether it is possible for Germany to leave them or not.Merz said he had discussed with France — and possibly with the UK — ways to strengthen the European component of NATO alongside the American nuclear umbrella.

