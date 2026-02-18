https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/merz-rules-out-nuclear-weapons-for-germany-1123649882.html
Germany is open to discussing European nuclear deterrence but is not seeking independent possession of the weapons, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
However, "in these times, one cannot leave such an offer from the French government unexamined," the politician added.He emphasized that Germany is bound by the 2+4 Treaty and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and it is uncertain whether it is possible for Germany to leave them or not.Merz said he had discussed with France — and possibly with the UK — ways to strengthen the European component of NATO alongside the American nuclear umbrella.
"I don’t want Germany to consider independent nuclear armament," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on the Machtwechsel podcast, commenting on a 2020 French proposal to create a European nuclear deterrent.
However, "in these times, one cannot leave such an offer from the French government unexamined," the politician added.
He emphasized that Germany is bound by the 2+4 Treaty and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and it is uncertain whether it is possible for Germany to leave them or not.
Merz said he had discussed with France — and possibly with the UK — ways to strengthen the European component of NATO alongside the American nuclear umbrella.
“We have nuclear-capable aircraft in the Bundeswehr… We are able to carry American nuclear weapons. In theory, this could also apply to British and French nuclear weapons,” the German chancellor said, adding that many technical, international legal, and practical issues would need to be resolved before such steps could be taken.