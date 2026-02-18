International
Russia Considers New Restrictions Against Cuba Unacceptable - Putin
Russia Considers New Restrictions Against Cuba Unacceptable - Putin
Russia considers new restrictions against Cuba unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
"We are in a special period now, with new sanctions. You know how we feel about this. We will not accept anything like that," Putin said during a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. Relations between Russia and Cuba are developing in positive direction, Putin added.Cuba is grateful to Russia's leadership for its solidarity amid the tightening blockade and energy siege against the island, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said."I would especially like to thank you [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and the Russian government, including the Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov], for the Russian solidarity expressed in the face of the tightening blockade against Cuba and the energy siege, which is causing suffering for our people and creating very difficult conditions for our economy," the minister said during a meeting with Putin.
18:14 GMT 18.02.2026 (Updated: 18:38 GMT 18.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia considers new restrictions against Cuba unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We are in a special period now, with new sanctions. You know how we feel about this. We will not accept anything like that," Putin said during a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.
Relations between Russia and Cuba are developing in positive direction, Putin added.
Cuba is grateful to Russia's leadership for its solidarity amid the tightening blockade and energy siege against the island, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.
"I would especially like to thank you [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and the Russian government, including the Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov], for the Russian solidarity expressed in the face of the tightening blockade against Cuba and the energy siege, which is causing suffering for our people and creating very difficult conditions for our economy," the minister said during a meeting with Putin.
