Cuban Top Diplomat Blasts US for Violating Int'l Law, Threatening Sovereignty

The United States takes new practices of violating international law and poses a threat to states' sovereignty, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about the deterioration of the international situation in an already unjust international order, which has already been deteriorating. It must be said that the United States and its government are engaging in new practices of theft, interference, violation of international law, and disregard for the UN, posing a threat to the world order, the principles of UN multilateralism, and, in general, a threat to the international and regional sovereignty of all countries without exception," Rodriguez said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. Cuba will continue to decisively move forward in defending its independence and sovereignty, and will always be ready for respectful dialogue on equal terms with any country, the minister added.Cuba is committed to the fulfillment of agreements with Russia despite the existing challenges, Rodriguez also said.

