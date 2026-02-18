https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/us-takes-new-practices-of-violating-intl-law-poses-threat-to-sovereignty--cuban-minister-1123653388.html
Cuban Top Diplomat Blasts US for Violating Int'l Law, Threatening Sovereignty
Cuban Top Diplomat Blasts US for Violating Int'l Law, Threatening Sovereignty
Sputnik International
The United States takes new practices of violating international law and poses a threat to states' sovereignty, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Wednesday.
2026-02-18T11:35+0000
2026-02-18T11:35+0000
2026-02-18T11:42+0000
world
russia
cuba
bruno rodriguez
sergey lavrov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/12/1123652854_0:0:2931:1649_1920x0_80_0_0_37dd8b16637e5aa67c2f683f3e20c20f.jpg
"We are concerned about the deterioration of the international situation in an already unjust international order, which has already been deteriorating. It must be said that the United States and its government are engaging in new practices of theft, interference, violation of international law, and disregard for the UN, posing a threat to the world order, the principles of UN multilateralism, and, in general, a threat to the international and regional sovereignty of all countries without exception," Rodriguez said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. Cuba will continue to decisively move forward in defending its independence and sovereignty, and will always be ready for respectful dialogue on equal terms with any country, the minister added.Cuba is committed to the fulfillment of agreements with Russia despite the existing challenges, Rodriguez also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/russia-condemns-illegitimate-us-sanctions-against-cuba-pressure-on-countrys-leadership---mfa-1123556768.html
russia
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/12/1123652854_150:0:2879:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_81e23431ea50dd86a45624931d8db037.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, cuba, lavrov, rodriguez, cooperation, us, law, threat, sovereignty
russia, cuba, lavrov, rodriguez, cooperation, us, law, threat, sovereignty
Cuban Top Diplomat Blasts US for Violating Int'l Law, Threatening Sovereignty
11:35 GMT 18.02.2026 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 18.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States takes new practices of violating international law and poses a threat to states' sovereignty, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Wednesday.
"We are concerned about the deterioration of the international situation in an already unjust international order, which has already been deteriorating. It must be said that the United States and its government are engaging in new practices of theft, interference, violation of international law, and disregard for the UN, posing a threat to the world order, the principles of UN multilateralism, and, in general, a threat to the international and regional sovereignty of all countries without exception," Rodriguez said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.
Cuba will continue to decisively move forward in defending its independence and sovereignty, and will always be ready for respectful dialogue on equal terms with any country, the minister added.
Cuba is committed to the fulfillment of agreements with Russia despite the existing challenges, Rodriguez also said.
"Relations between Russia and Cuba are historic, fraternal, unique, and strategic. We note that our agreements and projects are moving forward. And despite the challenging environment, we will continue to implement the reached agreements," Rodriguez said the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.