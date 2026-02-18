https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/russia-repeatedly-proved-it-seeks-peace---foreign-ministry-on-geneva-talks-1123649370.html
Russia Repeatedly Proved It Seeks Peace - Foreign Ministry on Geneva Talks
Russia has proved many times that it wants peace, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on negotiations on Ukraine that started in Geneva.
A new round of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on the Ukrainian settlement is taking place in Geneva on February 17-18 at the InterContinental Geneva Hotel.
Russia has proved many times that it wants peace, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on negotiations on Ukraine that started in Geneva.
"If we understand that we all really want peace, and Russia has proved this many times, and we understand that those who really do not want peace endlessly declare that negotiations are not necessary under various pretexts .… Do we really have the right, I can even say that, do we really have the right not to appreciate the opportunities for negotiations that exist?" Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.
The West is using everything to prevent a peaceful direction from taking place, the spokeswoman added.