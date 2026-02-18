https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/witkoff-on-ukraine-talks-in-geneva-parties-will-keep-working-to-conclude-deal-1123649238.html
Witkoff on Ukraine Talks in Geneva: Parties Will Keep Working to Conclude Deal
Witkoff on Ukraine Talks in Geneva: Parties Will Keep Working to Conclude Deal
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff shared the outcome of the first day of talks, involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva, saying that both sides agreed to brief their leaders and work to reach a deal.
2026-02-18T06:13+0000
2026-02-18T06:13+0000
2026-02-18T06:13+0000
world
steve witkoff
donald trump
geneva
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123647019_0:0:3548:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_79cebf45d7c3c168ecd2afec96423bb6.jpg
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff shared the outcome of the first day of talks, involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva, saying that both sides agreed to brief their leaders and work to reach a deal. The special envoy also thanked Swiss officials for hosting the talks.Trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will continue in Geneva at 08:00 GMT, a source in the negotiating team told Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/ukraine-better-come-to-the-table-fast--trump-on-geneva-talks-1123643200.html
geneva
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123647019_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b549a454db6ccd6a62446f7612009315.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president donald trump's special envoy steve witkoff shared the outcome of the first day of talks, involving russian and ukrainian delegations in geneva, saying that both sides agreed to brief their leaders and work to reach a deal.
us president donald trump's special envoy steve witkoff shared the outcome of the first day of talks, involving russian and ukrainian delegations in geneva, saying that both sides agreed to brief their leaders and work to reach a deal.
Witkoff on Ukraine Talks in Geneva: Parties Will Keep Working to Conclude Deal
A new round of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on the Ukrainian settlement is taking place in Geneva on February 17-18 at the InterContinental Geneva Hotel.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff shared the outcome of the first day of talks, involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva, saying that both sides agreed to brief their leaders and work to reach a deal.
"The United States moderated a third set of trilateral discussions with Ukraine and Russia … Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," Witkoff wrote on X.
The special envoy also thanked Swiss officials for hosting the talks.
Trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will continue in Geneva at 08:00 GMT, a source in the negotiating team told Sputnik.