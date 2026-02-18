International
Witkoff on Ukraine Talks in Geneva: Parties Will Keep Working to Conclude Deal
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff shared the outcome of the first day of talks, involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva, saying that both sides agreed to brief their leaders and work to reach a deal. The special envoy also thanked Swiss officials for hosting the talks.Trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will continue in Geneva at 08:00 GMT, a source in the negotiating team told Sputnik.
06:13 GMT 18.02.2026
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A new round of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on the Ukrainian settlement is taking place in Geneva on February 17-18 at the InterContinental Geneva Hotel.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff shared the outcome of the first day of talks, involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva, saying that both sides agreed to brief their leaders and work to reach a deal.
"The United States moderated a third set of trilateral discussions with Ukraine and Russia … Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," Witkoff wrote on X.
The special envoy also thanked Swiss officials for hosting the talks.
Trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will continue in Geneva at 08:00 GMT, a source in the negotiating team told Sputnik.
Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
‘Ukraine Better Come to the Table Fast’ — Trump on Geneva Talks
Yesterday, 04:48 GMT
