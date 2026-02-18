https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/witkoff-on-ukraine-talks-in-geneva-parties-will-keep-working-to-conclude-deal-1123649238.html

Witkoff on Ukraine Talks in Geneva: Parties Will Keep Working to Conclude Deal

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff shared the outcome of the first day of talks, involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva, saying that both sides agreed to brief their leaders and work to reach a deal.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff shared the outcome of the first day of talks, involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva, saying that both sides agreed to brief their leaders and work to reach a deal. The special envoy also thanked Swiss officials for hosting the talks.Trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will continue in Geneva at 08:00 GMT, a source in the negotiating team told Sputnik.

