Russia Weighs Middle East Partners' Views on Trump's Board of Peace
Russia is formulating its position regarding the invitation to join the Board of Peace established by US President Donald Trump, taking into account the views of its Middle Eastern partners, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Russia's position on joining the Board of Peace is being developed, including consideration of the stance of our Middle Eastern partners," Zakharova told briefing. In January, Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace and invited about 50 states to join. According to the White House, the organization aims to support Gaza's reconstruction and path toward peace.
