International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/russia-weighs-middle-east-partners-views-on-trumps-board-of-peace--1123654208.html
Russia Weighs Middle East Partners' Views on Trump's Board of Peace
Russia Weighs Middle East Partners' Views on Trump's Board of Peace
Sputnik International
Russia is formulating its position regarding the invitation to join the Board of Peace established by US President Donald Trump, taking into account the views of its Middle Eastern partners, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-02-18T14:29+0000
2026-02-18T14:29+0000
world
donald trump
maria zakharova
russia
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/16/1123508626_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c52ce150fcf1c5b191e2cdd0ad2b7a4a.jpg
"Russia's position on joining the Board of Peace is being developed, including consideration of the stance of our Middle Eastern partners," Zakharova told briefing. In January, Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace and invited about 50 states to join. According to the White House, the organization aims to support Gaza's reconstruction and path toward peace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/russia-will-not-be-presented-at-meeting-of-trumps-board-of-peace---foreign-ministry-1123624152.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/16/1123508626_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_152b736b218355ae75a79301e0eb1705.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, trump, zakharova, board of peace, middle east, russian foreign ministry, white house, invitation
russia, us, trump, zakharova, board of peace, middle east, russian foreign ministry, white house, invitation

Russia Weighs Middle East Partners' Views on Trump's Board of Peace

14:29 GMT 18.02.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump, center, holds up a signed Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.
President Donald Trump, center, holds up a signed Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is formulating its position regarding the invitation to join the Board of Peace established by US President Donald Trump, taking into account the views of its Middle Eastern partners, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Russia's position on joining the Board of Peace is being developed, including consideration of the stance of our Middle Eastern partners," Zakharova told briefing.
In January, Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace and invited about 50 states to join. According to the White House, the organization aims to support Gaza's reconstruction and path toward peace.
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2026
World
Russia Not to Be Represented at Trump's Board of Peace Meeting - Foreign Ministry
12 February, 10:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала