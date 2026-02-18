https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/russian-cuban-foreign-ministers-exchange-views-on-current-global-issues--1123654685.html

Russian, Cuban Foreign Ministers Exchange Views on Current Global Issues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla exchanged views on current issues on the global and regional agenda at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On February 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Cuba, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who is in Russia on a working visit. During the meeting, which took place in a traditionally friendly and trusting atmosphere, the foreign ministers confirmed their readiness to continue strengthening allied relations of strategic partnership across the entire spectrum of areas. We exchanged views on topical issues on the global and regional agenda," the statement read. Russia condemned the illegitimate steps of the United States against Havana, and Washington's economic and military pressure on it, the statement said.

