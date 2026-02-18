https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/russian-forces-liberate-krinichnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-and-kharkovka-in-sumy-region-1123650083.html

Russian Forces Liberate Krinichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region

Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement read.Moreover, Russia's Sever battlegroup liberated the village of Kharkovka in Sumy Region, the ministry added.With the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye region captured, the Russian army has gained control over three square km and moved the frontline five km west of the city of Gulyapole, which facilitates its further advance westward.

