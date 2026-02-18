International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Krinichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Liberate Krinichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region
Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement read.Moreover, Russia's Sever battlegroup liberated the village of Kharkovka in Sumy Region, the ministry added.With the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye region captured, the Russian army has gained control over three square km and moved the frontline five km west of the city of Gulyapole, which facilitates its further advance westward.
09:40 GMT 18.02.2026 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 18.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement read.
Moreover, Russia's Sever battlegroup liberated the village of Kharkovka in Sumy Region, the ministry added.
With the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye region captured, the Russian army has gained control over three square km and moved the frontline five km west of the city of Gulyapole, which facilitates its further advance westward.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 345 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost up to 340 soldiers in battles with the Tsentr battlegroup and up to 210 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup
