https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/russian-forces-liberate-krinichnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-and-kharkovka-in-sumy-region-1123650083.html
Russian Forces Liberate Krinichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Liberate Krinichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-02-18T09:40+0000
2026-02-18T09:40+0000
2026-02-18T10:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117222520_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd9ca5c474220d2390bd0c69ce22799.jpg
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement read.Moreover, Russia's Sever battlegroup liberated the village of Kharkovka in Sumy Region, the ministry added.With the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye region captured, the Russian army has gained control over three square km and moved the frontline five km west of the city of Gulyapole, which facilitates its further advance westward.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/russian-forces-carry-out-high-precision-strike-on-ukrainian-military-energy-infrastructure-1123645052.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117222520_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_595b9dd8ec43b23882758d1783f3b1af.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
Russian Forces Liberate Krinichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region
09:40 GMT 18.02.2026 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 18.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Kharkovka in Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement read.
Moreover, Russia's Sever battlegroup liberated the village of Kharkovka in Sumy Region, the ministry added.
With the settlement of Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye region captured, the Russian army has gained control over three square km and moved the frontline five km west of the city of Gulyapole, which facilitates its further advance westward.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated up to 345 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost up to 340 soldiers in battles with the Tsentr battlegroup
and up to 210 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup