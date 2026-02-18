International
Talks on Ukraine in Geneva Were Difficult - Kremlin
Talks on Ukraine in Geneva Were Difficult - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that the talks on Ukraine in Geneva were difficult.
"No, it does not. If you read what [Russian delegation head] Medinsky said, you could say that these were difficult negotiations," Peskov told reporters when asked if the length of the negotiations indicates that the parties have failed to make progress. Peskov also refrained from assessing the results of contacts on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva.
Talks on Ukraine in Geneva Were Difficult - Kremlin

18:11 GMT 18.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that the talks on Ukraine in Geneva were difficult.
"No, it does not. If you read what [Russian delegation head] Medinsky said, you could say that these were difficult negotiations," Peskov told reporters when asked if the length of the negotiations indicates that the parties have failed to make progress.
Peskov also refrained from assessing the results of contacts on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva.
