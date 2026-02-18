https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/they-are-doing-a-lot-of-things-to-sabotage-themselves--vance-on-europe-1123649070.html
‘They Are Doing a Lot of Things to Sabotage Themselves’ — Vance on Europe
‘They Are Doing a Lot of Things to Sabotage Themselves’ — Vance on Europe
Vice President JD Vance pushed back against claims that the Trump administration harbors hostility toward Europe. In an interview with Fox News, he insisted instead that Washington's criticism is aimed at making the continent a "true" partner.
Vance claimed the administration's calls for stronger borders, increased European defense spending, and a more vibrant economy stem from a desire to see Europe succeed — not from animosity.
"The problem that we have with Europe is not that we don't like Europe, even though you hear that from the European press. It's not that we don't respect our allies. It's that they are doing a lot of things to sabotage themselves. We would like that to stop. We would like them to be an ally in the true sense of the word," Vance said.
