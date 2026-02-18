International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Intensifies Terrorist Attacks Against Russian Civilians Ahead of Geneva Talks - MFA
Ukraine Intensifies Terrorist Attacks Against Russian Civilians Ahead of Geneva Talks - MFA
Russian delegation in Geneva has clear instructions to act within the Anchorage guidelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.
2026-02-18T12:44+0000
2026-02-18T12:44+0000
The results of the Geneva talks will be announced by authorized officials, she added. Key statements:
Ukraine Intensifies Terrorist Attacks Against Russian Civilians Ahead of Geneva Talks - MFA

18.02.2026
Russian delegation in Geneva has clear instructions to act within the Anchorage guidelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.
The results of the Geneva talks will be announced by authorized officials, she added.
Key statements:
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, with his position on “respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” is hindering the settlement process and should keep his personal views to himself while in office
The EU sees Ukraine’s lack of readiness for membership, regardless of how European bureaucrats try to conceal it
Russia is working on its position regarding the invitation to join the Board of Peace on Gaza, including consultations with Middle Eastern partners
Russia remains ready to facilitate negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Attacks Killed 21 Russian Civilians Over One Week
Yesterday, 07:36 GMT
