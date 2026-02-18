Ukraine Intensifies Terrorist Attacks Against Russian Civilians Ahead of Geneva Talks - MFA
Russian delegation in Geneva has clear instructions to act within the Anchorage guidelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.
The results of the Geneva talks will be announced by authorized officials, she added.
Key statements:
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, with his position on “respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” is hindering the settlement process and should keep his personal views to himself while in office
The EU sees Ukraine’s lack of readiness for membership, regardless of how European bureaucrats try to conceal it
Russia is working on its position regarding the invitation to join the Board of Peace on Gaza, including consultations with Middle Eastern partners
Russia remains ready to facilitate negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue