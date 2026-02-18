International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/us-sets-red-lines-in-talks-with-iran-nuclear-proliferation-unacceptable---vance-1123648903.html
US Sets 'Red Lines' in Talks With Iran, Nuclear Proliferation Unacceptable - Vance
US Sets 'Red Lines' in Talks With Iran, Nuclear Proliferation Unacceptable - Vance
Sputnik International
Vice President JD Vance said the US has established a number of “red lines” in negotiations with Iran, stressing that the primary goal is to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
2026-02-18T05:01+0000
2026-02-18T05:01+0000
world
us
jd vance
abbas araghchi
donald trump
us navy
war
peace
iran nuclear deal
iranian nuclear program
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/14/1122990107_0:49:2866:1661_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4631240933b1546fb46119f8657425.jpg
“Our primary interest here is we don't want Iran to get a nuclear weapon. We don't want nuclear proliferation,” Vance told Fox News.He added that while the US would prefer to resolve the issue through “a conversation and a diplomatic negotiation,” President Donald Trump “has all options on the table” if diplomacy fails. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has maintained that Iran's uranium enrichment program is strictly peaceful, clarifying that enrichment levels depend on civilian needs. After Feb. 6 talks in Muscat with the US side, Araghchi said Iran would not accept zero enrichment and would focus on ensuring its nuclear activities remain peaceful.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/regime-change-would-be-the-best-thing-that-could-happen---trump-on-iran-1123630322.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/14/1122990107_111:0:2840:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_120d3050295fe1db230880c4c4889bb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-iran war, 12-day war, war of aggression, us aggression, us strike, us attack, attack on iran, aggression against iran, nuclear deal, nuclear talks, israel-iran war, iran-israel war, us strikes, us carrier group, us dominance, second carrier
us-iran war, 12-day war, war of aggression, us aggression, us strike, us attack, attack on iran, aggression against iran, nuclear deal, nuclear talks, israel-iran war, iran-israel war, us strikes, us carrier group, us dominance, second carrier

US Sets 'Red Lines' in Talks With Iran, Nuclear Proliferation Unacceptable - Vance

05:01 GMT 18.02.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonVice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington
Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Vice President JD Vance said the US has established a number of “red lines” in negotiations with Iran, stressing that the primary goal is to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
“Our primary interest here is we don't want Iran to get a nuclear weapon. We don't want nuclear proliferation,” Vance told Fox News.
He added that while the US would prefer to resolve the issue through “a conversation and a diplomatic negotiation,” President Donald Trump “has all options on the table” if diplomacy fails.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has maintained that Iran's uranium enrichment program is strictly peaceful, clarifying that enrichment levels depend on civilian needs. After Feb. 6 talks in Muscat with the US side, Araghchi said Iran would not accept zero enrichment and would focus on ensuring its nuclear activities remain peaceful.
President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2026
World
Regime Change 'Would Be the Best Thing That Could Happen' - Trump on Iran
14 February, 04:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала