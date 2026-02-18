https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/us-sets-red-lines-in-talks-with-iran-nuclear-proliferation-unacceptable---vance-1123648903.html

US Sets 'Red Lines' in Talks With Iran, Nuclear Proliferation Unacceptable - Vance

Vice President JD Vance said the US has established a number of “red lines” in negotiations with Iran, stressing that the primary goal is to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“Our primary interest here is we don't want Iran to get a nuclear weapon. We don't want nuclear proliferation,” Vance told Fox News.He added that while the US would prefer to resolve the issue through “a conversation and a diplomatic negotiation,” President Donald Trump “has all options on the table” if diplomacy fails. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has maintained that Iran's uranium enrichment program is strictly peaceful, clarifying that enrichment levels depend on civilian needs. After Feb. 6 talks in Muscat with the US side, Araghchi said Iran would not accept zero enrichment and would focus on ensuring its nuclear activities remain peaceful.

