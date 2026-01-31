https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/russia-condemns-illegitimate-us-sanctions-against-cuba-pressure-on-countrys-leadership---mfa-1123556768.html
Russia Condemns Illegitimate US Sanctions Against Cuba, Pressure on Country's Leadership
US's emergency regime against Cuba marks radical return to strategy of pressure on country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says.
"In this case, we are talking about another, very radical recurrence of Washington's repeatedly used strategy of maximum pressure on the Island of Freedom, aimed at its economic strangulation. Russia's stance remains unchanged: unilateral sanctions against sovereign independent states, adopted in circumvention of the UN and the provisions of its Charter, as well as other international law norms, are categorically unacceptable. We strongly condemn the illegitimate prohibitive measures against Havana and the pressure on the Cuban leadership and its citizens," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says.Russia-Cuba cooperation isn't directed against third countries, Russia will keep developing it for benefit of both nations, she adds.On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing the US to impose import tariffs on goods from countries selling or supplying oil to Cuba, and also declared a state of emergency, citing a threat to national security allegedly emanating from Havana.
07:10 GMT 31.01.2026 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 31.01.2026)
