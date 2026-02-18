https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/usjapan-trade-deal-launches-550-billion-investment-projects--trump-1123648573.html
US–Japan Trade Deal Launches $550 Billion Investment Projects — Trump
US–Japan Trade Deal Launches $550 Billion Investment Projects — Trump
The United States launched three massive projects with Japan on oil and gas production, power generation, and critical minerals, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
“Today, I am pleased to announce three TREMENDOUS Projects in the Strategic Areas of Oil & Gas in the Great State of Texas, Power Generation in the Great State of Ohio, and Critical Minerals in the Great State of Georgia,” Trump said on Truth Social. He pointed out that Japan is committed to moving forward with the first set of investments under its $550 billion commitment to invest in the United States. He emphasized that the two countries launched a “massive trade deal”, and underscored that this is a historic time for them.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States launched three massive projects with Japan on oil and gas production, power generation, and critical minerals, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
“Today, I am pleased to announce three TREMENDOUS Projects in the Strategic Areas of Oil & Gas in the Great State of Texas, Power Generation in the Great State of Ohio, and Critical Minerals in the Great State of Georgia,” Trump said on Truth Social.
He pointed out that Japan is committed to moving forward with the first set of investments under its $550 billion commitment to invest in the United States.
“The scale of these projects are so large, and could not be done without one very special word, TARIFFS,” Trump said.
He emphasized that the two countries launched a “massive trade deal”, and underscored that this is a historic time for them.