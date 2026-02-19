https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/bill-gates-cancels-ai-summit-keynote-amid-epstein-allegations---reports-1123656480.html

Bill Gates Cancels AI Summit Keynote Amid Epstein Allegations - Reports

US billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates has canceled his keynote speech at an artificial intelligence summit in India amid allegations of ties to infamous late financier Jeffrey Epstein, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the Gates' foundation.

"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the Gates Foundation was quoted as saying by CNN just hours before the billionaire was due to speak. The release of the final archive of materials related to the Epstein case on January 30 shed new light on details of the Microsoft founder's relationship with the late financier. According to documents published by the US Department of Justice, private correspondence contained information about Gates' attempts to conceal intimate relationships with certain women, as well as data on his secret use of medical treatments for the consequences of these contacts.

