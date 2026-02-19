https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/bill-gates-cancels-ai-summit-keynote-amid-epstein-allegations---reports-1123656480.html
Bill Gates Cancels AI Summit Keynote Amid Epstein Allegations - Reports
Bill Gates Cancels AI Summit Keynote Amid Epstein Allegations - Reports
Sputnik International
US billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates has canceled his keynote speech at an artificial intelligence summit in India amid allegations of ties to infamous late financier Jeffrey Epstein, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the Gates' foundation.
2026-02-19T09:33+0000
2026-02-19T09:33+0000
2026-02-19T09:33+0000
world
bill gates
microsoft
cnn
jeffrey epstein
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/17/1120657709_0:80:3072:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_19179791fa298cbf5288dfa3b025e79b.jpg
"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the Gates Foundation was quoted as saying by CNN just hours before the billionaire was due to speak. The release of the final archive of materials related to the Epstein case on January 30 shed new light on details of the Microsoft founder's relationship with the late financier. According to documents published by the US Department of Justice, private correspondence contained information about Gates' attempts to conceal intimate relationships with certain women, as well as data on his secret use of medical treatments for the consequences of these contacts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/gates-foundation-promoted-inferior-vaccines-hindering-use-of-best-ones---dmitriev-1123640345.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/17/1120657709_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0bbc551cfe3101862d7bac49d60439af.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
bill gates ties to epstein, bill gates india ai summit, microsoft corporation
bill gates ties to epstein, bill gates india ai summit, microsoft corporation
Bill Gates Cancels AI Summit Keynote Amid Epstein Allegations - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates has canceled his keynote speech at an artificial intelligence summit in India amid allegations of ties to infamous late financier Jeffrey Epstein, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the Gates' foundation.
"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the Gates Foundation was quoted as saying by CNN just hours before the billionaire was due to speak.
The release of the final archive of materials related to the Epstein case on January 30 shed new light on details of the Microsoft founder's relationship with the late financier. According to documents published by the US Department of Justice, private correspondence contained information about Gates' attempts to conceal intimate relationships with certain women, as well as data on his secret use of medical treatments for the consequences of these contacts.