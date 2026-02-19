International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/brazilian-mercenary-beaten-to-death-at-ukrainian-military-unit-in-kiev---reports-1123657145.html
Brazilian Mercenary Beaten to Death at Ukrainian Military Unit in Kiev - Reports
Brazilian Mercenary Beaten to Death at Ukrainian Military Unit in Kiev - Reports
Sputnik International
A Brazilian mercenary was beaten to death at a base of the foreign legion of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in Kiev, Kyiv Independent reported.
2026-02-19T10:47+0000
2026-02-19T10:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
mercenaries
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117935001_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aacd6739ef5c001bfdee558e6438e44c.jpg
A Kyiv Independent investigation revealed that a 28-year-old recruit from Brazil died after being subjected to brutal punishment in a unit that regularly used discipline practices described as "torture" by those who both witnessed and suffered them. The mercenary's name is Bruno Gabriel Leal da Silva. He had no combat experience but intended to sign a contract with the Advanced Company assault unit of the GUR's foreign legion, which is led by Brazilian Leanderson Paulino. According to sources of the Ukrainian publication, Paulino organized and participated in the torture of personnel. Acquaintances of Leal da Silva, speaking anonymously to Kyiv Independent, said the man died on the night of December 29 last year at his unit's base in Kiev. The Brazilian had not yet signed a contract with the Ukrainian armed forces and remained only as a candidate. Four days before his death, he wrote to the Brazilian consulate in Ukraine complaining of mistreatment by commanders and stating that his passport had been confiscated. On the day of his death, Leal da Silva returned late to the base from leave, intoxicated. Following the unit's rules, he was forced into a boxing match with one of the servicemen. The fight was unremarkable, and the Brazilian returned to the barracks in good spirits with no visible injuries. According to Kyiv Independent sources, shortly after this, the command decided to further punish the mercenary. A group of soldiers took him to a room called the "container." For 40 minutes, sounds of beating and screams were heard from inside. The next morning, the man's body was found on the ground outside the "container" walls, showing signs of beating and rope marks on his wrists.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/rotten-food-for-soldiers-and-failing-power-grid-latest-on-ukraines-corruption-1123617331.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117935001_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74f799cf267232550aeae15ec47b39bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, brazil, mercenary, ukraine's defense ministry, death, base, kiev
ukraine, brazil, mercenary, ukraine's defense ministry, death, base, kiev

Brazilian Mercenary Beaten to Death at Ukrainian Military Unit in Kiev - Reports

10:47 GMT 19.02.2026
© AP Photo / LIBKOSUkrainian military medics try to give first aid to a soldier heavily wounded in a battle near Kremennaya in the Lugansk region, Russia, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
Ukrainian military medics try to give first aid to a soldier heavily wounded in a battle near Kremennaya in the Lugansk region, Russia, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2026
© AP Photo / LIBKOS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Brazilian mercenary was beaten to death at a base of the foreign legion of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in Kiev, Kyiv Independent reported.
A Kyiv Independent investigation revealed that a 28-year-old recruit from Brazil died after being subjected to brutal punishment in a unit that regularly used discipline practices described as "torture" by those who both witnessed and suffered them.
The mercenary's name is Bruno Gabriel Leal da Silva. He had no combat experience but intended to sign a contract with the Advanced Company assault unit of the GUR's foreign legion, which is led by Brazilian Leanderson Paulino. According to sources of the Ukrainian publication, Paulino organized and participated in the torture of personnel.
Acquaintances of Leal da Silva, speaking anonymously to Kyiv Independent, said the man died on the night of December 29 last year at his unit's base in Kiev. The Brazilian had not yet signed a contract with the Ukrainian armed forces and remained only as a candidate. Four days before his death, he wrote to the Brazilian consulate in Ukraine complaining of mistreatment by commanders and stating that his passport had been confiscated.
On the day of his death, Leal da Silva returned late to the base from leave, intoxicated. Following the unit's rules, he was forced into a boxing match with one of the servicemen. The fight was unremarkable, and the Brazilian returned to the barracks in good spirits with no visible injuries. According to Kyiv Independent sources, shortly after this, the command decided to further punish the mercenary. A group of soldiers took him to a room called the "container." For 40 minutes, sounds of beating and screams were heard from inside. The next morning, the man's body was found on the ground outside the "container" walls, showing signs of beating and rope marks on his wrists.
A Ukrainian soldier helps a wounded comrade in the Kharkov region, Ukraine, on Sept. 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Rotten Food for Soldiers and Failing Power Grid: Latest on Ukraine’s Corruption
10 February, 15:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала