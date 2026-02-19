https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/cia-knew-at-early-stage-of-terrorists-plans-to-blow-up-nord-stream-pipelines---reports-1123656613.html
CIA Knew at Early Stage of Terrorists' Plans to Blow Up Nord Stream Pipelines - Reports
The CIA was aware at an early stage of the terrorists' plans to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines, the German newspaper Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were hit by explosions in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out an act of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the attack on suspicion of international terrorism. The CIA was aware at an early stage of the plans of the terrorists who carried out the attack on Nord Stream, the newspaper reported, and, according to the sources, in the spring of 2022, US agents met with the masterminds of the attack on Nord Stream and exchanged information about the technical details of the sabotage. Ukrainian former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valery Zaluzhny, approved the operation to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines, the newspaper reported, adding that allegedly that the bombing was not approved by Volodymyr Zelensky, and his office was not informed about the operation.Read more about terrorist attacks on Nord Stream pipelines here.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were hit by explosions in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out an act of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the attack on suspicion of international terrorism.
The CIA was aware at an early stage of the plans of the terrorists who carried out the attack on Nord Stream, the newspaper reported, and, according to the sources, in the spring of 2022, US agents met with the masterminds of the attack on Nord Stream and exchanged information about the technical details of the sabotage.
Ukrainian former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valery Zaluzhny, approved the operation to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines, the newspaper reported, adding that allegedly that the bombing was not approved by Volodymyr Zelensky, and his office was not informed about the operation.
Read more about terrorist attacks on Nord Stream pipelines here.