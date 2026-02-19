https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/cuba-to-defend-sovereignty-while-being-open-to-dialogue--foreign-minister-1123657994.html
Cuba to Defend Sovereignty While Being Open to Dialogue – Foreign Minister
Cuba to Defend Sovereignty While Being Open to Dialogue – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Cuba will resolutely defend its independence while maintaining readiness for an equal dialogue with any country in the world, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Thursday.
2026-02-19T11:33+0000
2026-02-19T11:33+0000
2026-02-19T11:33+0000
americas
cuba
bruno rodriguez parrilla
valentina matvienko
us
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/17/1120649589_0:50:3072:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_1ae581d7d43ff6d1ca4e836b35955d28.jpg
"The government and people of Cuba will resolutely defend their independence and sovereignty and, at the same time, will always be ready for serious dialogue on equal terms and principles of mutual respect with any country in the world," Parrilla said at a meeting with Russian Upper House Speaker Valentina Matvienko. Cuba is resolutely fighting against the energy blockade, which has worsened following a decree by US President Donald Trump, the minister added. In late January, Trump signed an executive order authorizing the United States to impose import tariffs on goods from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba, and also declared a state of emergency, citing a threat to national security allegedly emanating from Havana.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/russia-considers-new-restrictions-against-cuba-unacceptable---putin-1123655152.html
americas
cuba
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/17/1120649589_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f622620eb98d83f91480e37a1bda0dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cuba us tensions, cuba blockade, cuban foreign minister statement
cuba us tensions, cuba blockade, cuban foreign minister statement
Cuba to Defend Sovereignty While Being Open to Dialogue – Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuba will resolutely defend its independence while maintaining readiness for an equal dialogue with any country in the world, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Thursday.
"The government and people of Cuba will resolutely defend their independence and sovereignty and, at the same time, will always be ready for serious dialogue on equal terms and principles of mutual respect with any country in the world," Parrilla said at a meeting with Russian Upper House Speaker Valentina Matvienko.
Cuba is resolutely fighting against the energy blockade, which has worsened following a decree by US President Donald Trump, the minister added.
In late January, Trump signed an executive order authorizing the United States to impose import tariffs on goods from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba, and also declared a state of emergency, citing a threat to national security allegedly emanating from Havana.