IAEA Upholds Iran-US Negotiations to Avoid Use of Force – Director General
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The current objective of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is to create conditions for a possible agreement between Iran and the United States in a bid to avoid the use of force, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.
"Of course, the IAEA cannot be part, as an international organization, of any military plans. My job is more related to peace and international security … My effort is to provide for the conditions that would take them where they want to be without the use of force," Grossi told Bloomberg Television.
Grossi expressed readiness to resume inspections at the Iranian nuclear facilities that were previously halted by Iran, saying that "if we had the opportunity, our inspectors are ready." He also expressed hope that the IAEA would soon be permitted to the Iranian nuclear facilities damaged by the US strikes in June.
He said he understood that the issue of nuclear and technological activities was very important for Iran, but at the same time, adding that the US had made its position clear, and US President Donald Trump had set out certain "red lines."
"The IAEA and myself, we are trying to work together, and also with the Foreign Minister of Oman, who is trying to help us as a mediator," Grossi added.
On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran and the US discussed the possible role of the IAEA in nuclear talks, with Tehran also continuing consultations with the organization.
The second round of Iran-US negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear file took place on February 17 in Geneva with Omani mediation. Following the talks, Araghchi announced progress and noted that Tehran and Washington would work on texts that could form the basis of a potential agreement.