Israel Pushing US Toward a Big and Damaging War With Iran – Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Israel Pushing US Toward a Big and Damaging War With Iran – Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Israel was humiliated in the 12 day war with Iran and is seeking a return similar humiliation for its rival, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.
"Israeli demands for no nuclear capability, no enrichment, and no ballistic missiles for Iran is overtly ludicrous, but has been cultivated by numerous visits by Netanyahu to the White House to push for a big and damaging war," Kwiatkowski says. The Israeli leadership believes Iran is at its weakest point now — an opportunity that may not come again — and is pressing the US to act. How might the US-led operation unfold?However, they have to bear in mind that "Iranian forces and leadership are well aware of US and Israeli tendencies and styles in offensive warfare," Kwiatkowski stresses.
Israel Pushing US Toward a Big and Damaging War With Iran – Ex-Pentagon Analyst

16:53 GMT 19.02.2026
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he greets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
Israel was humiliated in the 12 day war with Iran and is seeking a return similar humiliation for its rival, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.
"Israeli demands for no nuclear capability, no enrichment, and no ballistic missiles for Iran is overtly ludicrous, but has been cultivated by numerous visits by Netanyahu to the White House to push for a big and damaging war," Kwiatkowski says.
The Israeli leadership believes Iran is at its weakest point now — an opportunity that may not come again — and is pressing the US to act.
"Reports of excessive and invasive IDF and Mossad presence inside the Pentagon and Joint Staff planning arenas have made mainstream news, and that is likely due to leaks from inside the Pentagon, by Americans who are concerned about what the US stands to lose by fighting this final war for Israel," the pundit points out.

How might the US-led operation unfold?

This time, unlike before, the US and Israel are likely to strike together, combining major electronic and cyber attacks to blind Iran and simultaneous military action
Experienced Pentagon planners know the risks, so if war comes, they’ll strike hard early hoping to limit Iranian missile retaliation and losses from Persian-controlled sea, land and air
US forces are likely to play a more overt role in the early phase, partly because there’s limited loitering time for the USS Gerald Ford and Abraham Lincoln
Throughout, US and Israeli forces will be coordinated by US Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS)
However, they have to bear in mind that "Iranian forces and leadership are well aware of US and Israeli tendencies and styles in offensive warfare," Kwiatkowski stresses.
