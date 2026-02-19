https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/israel-pushing-us-toward-a-big-and-damaging-war-with-iran--ex-pentagon-analyst-1123661104.html

Israel Pushing US Toward a Big and Damaging War With Iran – Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Israel Pushing US Toward a Big and Damaging War With Iran – Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Israel was humiliated in the 12 day war with Iran and is seeking a return similar humiliation for its rival, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.

"Israeli demands for no nuclear capability, no enrichment, and no ballistic missiles for Iran is overtly ludicrous, but has been cultivated by numerous visits by Netanyahu to the White House to push for a big and damaging war," Kwiatkowski says. The Israeli leadership believes Iran is at its weakest point now — an opportunity that may not come again — and is pressing the US to act. How might the US-led operation unfold?However, they have to bear in mind that "Iranian forces and leadership are well aware of US and Israeli tendencies and styles in offensive warfare," Kwiatkowski stresses.

