https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/moscow-on-ex-prince-andrews-detention-long-overdue-problem-of-uk-law-enforcers-1123658309.html

Moscow on Ex-Prince Andrew's Detention: Long Overdue Problem of UK Law Enforcers

Moscow on Ex-Prince Andrew's Detention: Long Overdue Problem of UK Law Enforcers

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday that the UK law enforcement system should have dealt with problems of its own country long ago.

2026-02-19T11:35+0000

2026-02-19T11:35+0000

2026-02-19T11:35+0000

world

prince andrew

king charles iii

united kingdom (uk)

foreign ministry

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0466c3d89a8ea4bd653604fb2107684d.jpg

Earlier in the day, media reported that UK police have detained the brother of British King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid the scandal over his involvement in the case of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "It is time to return to reality," Zakharova said, adding that the UK law enforcement system should have dealt with the problems of its own country long ago, rather than inventing non-existent stories about alleged Russian threats.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/uk-police-detain-ex-prince-andrew-amid-scandal-over-connection-with-epstein--reports-1123657333.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ex-prince andrew detention, maria zakharova statement, uk law enforcement