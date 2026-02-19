International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday that the UK law enforcement system should have dealt with problems of its own country long ago.
2026-02-19T11:35+0000
2026-02-19T11:35+0000
Earlier in the day, media reported that UK police have detained the brother of British King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid the scandal over his involvement in the case of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "It is time to return to reality," Zakharova said, adding that the UK law enforcement system should have dealt with the problems of its own country long ago, rather than inventing non-existent stories about alleged Russian threats.
ex-prince andrew detention, maria zakharova statement, uk law enforcement
11:35 GMT 19.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday that the UK law enforcement system should have dealt with problems of its own country long ago.
Earlier in the day, media reported that UK police have detained the brother of British King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid the scandal over his involvement in the case of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"It is time to return to reality," Zakharova said, adding that the UK law enforcement system should have dealt with the problems of its own country long ago, rather than inventing non-existent stories about alleged Russian threats.
