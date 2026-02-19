https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/moscow-on-ex-prince-andrews-detention-long-overdue-problem-of-uk-law-enforcers-1123658309.html
Moscow on Ex-Prince Andrew's Detention: Long Overdue Problem of UK Law Enforcers
Moscow on Ex-Prince Andrew's Detention: Long Overdue Problem of UK Law Enforcers
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday that the UK law enforcement system should have dealt with problems of its own country long ago.
2026-02-19T11:35+0000
2026-02-19T11:35+0000
2026-02-19T11:35+0000
world
prince andrew
king charles iii
united kingdom (uk)
foreign ministry
maria zakharova
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0466c3d89a8ea4bd653604fb2107684d.jpg
Earlier in the day, media reported that UK police have detained the brother of British King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid the scandal over his involvement in the case of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "It is time to return to reality," Zakharova said, adding that the UK law enforcement system should have dealt with the problems of its own country long ago, rather than inventing non-existent stories about alleged Russian threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/uk-police-detain-ex-prince-andrew-amid-scandal-over-connection-with-epstein--reports-1123657333.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f23532e654f3d532aaf37561ccb86bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ex-prince andrew detention, maria zakharova statement, uk law enforcement
ex-prince andrew detention, maria zakharova statement, uk law enforcement
Moscow on Ex-Prince Andrew's Detention: Long Overdue Problem of UK Law Enforcers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday that the UK law enforcement system should have dealt with problems of its own country long ago.
Earlier in the day, media reported that UK police have detained the brother of British King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid the scandal over his involvement in the case of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"It is time to return to reality," Zakharova said, adding that the UK law enforcement system should have dealt with the problems of its own country long ago, rather than inventing non-existent stories about alleged Russian threats.