The UK police have detained the brother of British King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid the scandal over his involvement into the Epstein case, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

The police visit coincided with the prince's birthday; he turns 66 on February 19. Earlier in February, the UK police had stated that they were investigating reports that Andrew, the brother of King Charles III, secretly sent UK government documents to late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

