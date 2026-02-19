https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/uk-police-detain-ex-prince-andrew-amid-scandal-over-connection-with-epstein--reports-1123657333.html
UK Police Detain Ex-Prince Andrew Amid Scandal Over Connection With Epstein – Reports
UK Police Detain Ex-Prince Andrew Amid Scandal Over Connection With Epstein – Reports
Sputnik International
The UK police have detained the brother of British King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid the scandal over his involvement into the Epstein case, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.
2026-02-19T10:50+0000
2026-02-19T10:50+0000
2026-02-19T10:50+0000
world
jeffrey epstein
prince andrew
united kingdom (uk)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096559877_0:77:3136:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_628e15077e60f4d53a66fd75184e9a23.jpg
The police visit coincided with the prince's birthday; he turns 66 on February 19. Earlier in February, the UK police had stated that they were investigating reports that Andrew, the brother of King Charles III, secretly sent UK government documents to late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/doj-releases-all-epstein-files-names-over-300-public-figures--reports-1123639745.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096559877_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1eb17c6a5a729885ea89e53d3aaa5c4f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ex-prince andrew, uk, police, scandal, connection, mountbatten-windsor, epstein, case, investigation
ex-prince andrew, uk, police, scandal, connection, mountbatten-windsor, epstein, case, investigation
UK Police Detain Ex-Prince Andrew Amid Scandal Over Connection With Epstein – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK police have detained the brother of British King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid the scandal over his involvement into the Epstein case, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.
The police visit coincided with the prince's birthday; he turns 66 on February 19.
Earlier in February, the UK police had stated that they were investigating reports that Andrew, the brother of King Charles III, secretly sent UK government documents to late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has been embroiled in scandal for several years due to his connections with Epstein. In early December 2025, King Charles III stripped his brother of all titles. One of the latest batches of Epstein case files contains photographs showing Andrew leaning over an unknown young woman lying on the floor. Media reports identified the location as Epstein's New York mansion.