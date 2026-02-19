International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/next-round-of-talks-on-ukraine-planned-to-be-held-in-geneva-again---source-1123656331.html
Next Round of Talks on Ukraine Planned to Be Held in Geneva Again - Source
Next Round of Talks on Ukraine Planned to Be Held in Geneva Again - Source
Sputnik International
The next round of negotiations on Ukraine is planned to be held again in Geneva, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
2026-02-19T09:29+0000
2026-02-19T09:29+0000
world
geneva
switzerland
russia
ukraine
us
vladimir medinsky
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123647019_0:0:3548:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_79cebf45d7c3c168ecd2afec96423bb6.jpg
"They plan to return [to Geneva]," the source said. Volodymyr Zelensky also said that the next meeting will take place in Switzerland. Negotiations on Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Following the second day of talks, he noted that the discussions were "tough, but businesslike." Medinsky also announced a new meeting in the near future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/ukraine-talks-in-geneva-were-difficult-but-businesslike---russian-delegation-head-medinsky-1123650588.html
geneva
switzerland
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123647019_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b549a454db6ccd6a62446f7612009315.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia ukraine us talks, geneva talks, negotiations on ukrainian conflict
russia ukraine us talks, geneva talks, negotiations on ukrainian conflict

Next Round of Talks on Ukraine Planned to Be Held in Geneva Again - Source

09:29 GMT 19.02.2026
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankTrilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2026
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The next round of negotiations on Ukraine is planned to be held again in Geneva, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"They plan to return [to Geneva]," the source said.
Volodymyr Zelensky also said that the next meeting will take place in Switzerland.
"The next meeting will be also in Switzerland. That is what I have information for today," Zelensky said in an interview to Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Negotiations on Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Following the second day of talks, he noted that the discussions were "tough, but businesslike." Medinsky also announced a new meeting in the near future.
Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2026
World
Ukraine Talks in Geneva Were Difficult But Businesslike - Russian Delegation Head Medinsky
Yesterday, 09:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала