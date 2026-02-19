https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/next-round-of-talks-on-ukraine-planned-to-be-held-in-geneva-again---source-1123656331.html
Next Round of Talks on Ukraine Planned to Be Held in Geneva Again - Source
The next round of negotiations on Ukraine is planned to be held again in Geneva, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"They plan to return [to Geneva]," the source said. Volodymyr Zelensky also said that the next meeting will take place in Switzerland. Negotiations on Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Following the second day of talks, he noted that the discussions were "tough, but businesslike." Medinsky also announced a new meeting in the near future.
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The next round of negotiations on Ukraine is planned to be held again in Geneva, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"They plan to return [to Geneva]," the source said.
Volodymyr Zelensky also said that the next meeting will take place in Switzerland.
"The next meeting will be also in Switzerland. That is what I have information for today," Zelensky said in an interview to Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Negotiations on Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Following the second day of talks, he noted that the discussions were "tough, but businesslike." Medinsky also announced a new meeting in the near future.