Rubio at Board of Peace Meeting Says 'Plan B' for Gaza Would Mean Return to War

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Thursday that there is no such thing as "Plan B" for peace in Gaza, as it would mean going back to an armed conflict.

"There is no plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that," Rubio said at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace. The US hopes the Board of Peace can serve as a model for other complex and difficult situations to be solved in a similar way, Rubio added.

