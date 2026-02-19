International
Rubio at Board of Peace Meeting Says 'Plan B' for Gaza Would Mean Return to War
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Thursday that there is no such thing as "Plan B" for peace in Gaza, as it would mean going back to an armed conflict.
"There is no plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that," Rubio said at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace. The US hopes the Board of Peace can serve as a model for other complex and difficult situations to be solved in a similar way, Rubio added.
16:59 GMT 19.02.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSecretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Thursday that there is no such thing as "Plan B" for peace in Gaza, as it would mean going back to an armed conflict.
"There is no plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that," Rubio said at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.
"Plan A, the only path forward is one that rebuilds Gaza in a way of enduring and sustainable peace, where everyone can live there, side by side with one another, and never worry again about returning to conflict, to war, to human suffering and to destruction."
The US hopes the Board of Peace can serve as a model for other complex and difficult situations to be solved in a similar way, Rubio added.
