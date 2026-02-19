https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/rubio-at-board-of-peace-meeting-says-plan-b-for-gaza-would-mean-return-to-war-1123661381.html
Rubio at Board of Peace Meeting Says 'Plan B' for Gaza Would Mean Return to War
Rubio at Board of Peace Meeting Says 'Plan B' for Gaza Would Mean Return to War
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Thursday that there is no such thing as "Plan B" for peace in Gaza, as it would mean going back to an armed conflict.
2026-02-19T16:59+0000
2026-02-19T16:59+0000
2026-02-19T16:59+0000
world
marco rubio
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_5be036677f9663d0c6c8d50f4496454e.jpg
"There is no plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that," Rubio said at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace. The US hopes the Board of Peace can serve as a model for other complex and difficult situations to be solved in a similar way, Rubio added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/trump-says-washington-will-contribute-10bln-to-board-of-peace-gaza-reconstruction-effort-1123660809.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_697c2b3e811586e27e3a304a7055b5e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, gaza, rubio, board of peace, conflict, secretary of state, plan a, plan b
us, gaza, rubio, board of peace, conflict, secretary of state, plan a, plan b
Rubio at Board of Peace Meeting Says 'Plan B' for Gaza Would Mean Return to War
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Thursday that there is no such thing as "Plan B" for peace in Gaza, as it would mean going back to an armed conflict.
"There is no plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that," Rubio said at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.
"Plan A, the only path forward is one that rebuilds Gaza in a way of enduring and sustainable peace, where everyone can live there, side by side with one another, and never worry again about returning to conflict, to war, to human suffering and to destruction."
The US hopes the Board of Peace can serve as a model for other complex and difficult situations to be solved in a similar way, Rubio added.