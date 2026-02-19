https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/trump-says-washington-will-contribute-10bln-to-board-of-peace-gaza-reconstruction-effort-1123660809.html

Trump Says Washington Will Contribute $10Bln to Board of Peace Gaza Reconstruction Effort

The United States will contribute $10 billion to the Board of Peace reconstruction efforts for Gaza, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built, starting right here in this room. And I want to let you know that the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the board of peace," Trump said at the board's inaugural meeting. The president said the $10 billion figure might seem substantial, but noted it's "very small" size compared to the costs of the war, about two weeks worth of fighting.

