Trump Says Washington Will Contribute $10Bln to Board of Peace Gaza Reconstruction Effort
Trump Says Washington Will Contribute $10Bln to Board of Peace Gaza Reconstruction Effort
Sputnik International
The United States will contribute $10 billion to the Board of Peace reconstruction efforts for Gaza, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.
"The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built, starting right here in this room. And I want to let you know that the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the board of peace," Trump said at the board's inaugural meeting. The president said the $10 billion figure might seem substantial, but noted it's "very small" size compared to the costs of the war, about two weeks worth of fighting.
"The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built, starting right here in this room. And I want to let you know that the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the board of peace," Trump said at the board's inaugural meeting.
The president said the $10 billion figure might seem substantial, but noted it's "very small" size compared to the costs of the war, about two weeks worth of fighting.
"Together we can achieve the dream of bringing lasting harmony to a region tortured by centuries of war, suffering in carnage, they say, 3000 years. And hopefully, we can lift up the eyes of the world to envision how other intractable conflicts can be settled," the president continued.