Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Shoot Ukrainian Storage Facilities and Energy Infrastructure
Russian Air Defense Shoot Ukrainian Storage Facilities and Energy Infrastructure
Russian air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs, 10 HIMARS shells, and 301 UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces, while Russian troops hit a fuel storage facility and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
Russian Air Defense Shoot Ukrainian Storage Facilities and Energy Infrastructure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs, 10 HIMARS shells, and 301 UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces, while Russian troops hit a fuel storage facility and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 375 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost up to 220 soldiers in battles with the Sever battlegroup and up to 350 soldiers in battles with the Tsentr battlegroup
