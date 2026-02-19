Russian Air Defense Shoot Ukrainian Storage Facilities and Energy Infrastructure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs, 10 HIMARS shells, and 301 UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces, while Russian troops hit a fuel storage facility and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.