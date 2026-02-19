https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/russian-delegation-says-would-like-europe-to-tune-in-to-peace-not-to-fund-ukraine-crisis-1123658586.html
Russian Delegation Says Would Like Europe to Tune In to Peace, Not to Fund Ukraine Crisis
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and member of the country's delegation Mikhail Galuzin said on Thursday that he would like Europe to tune in to peace and not to fund the conflict in Ukraine.
"The whole concept is 'we have to be in peace talks because we are paying for the war.' I would like figures in the West who think this way to reformat their thinking and still tune in to the wave of seeking peace rather than paying for war," Galuzin told reporters. When asked how Ukraine is approaching dialogue, the deputy foreign minister said that the question should be asked of the Ukrainian side. Russia has always advocated a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict, Galuzin added.
