https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/russian-delegation-says-would-like-europe-to-tune-in-to-peace-not-to-fund-ukraine-crisis-1123658586.html

Russian Delegation Says Would Like Europe to Tune In to Peace, Not to Fund Ukraine Crisis

Russian Delegation Says Would Like Europe to Tune In to Peace, Not to Fund Ukraine Crisis

Sputnik International

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and member of the country's delegation Mikhail Galuzin said on Thursday that he would like Europe to tune in to peace and not to fund the conflict in Ukraine.

2026-02-19T11:40+0000

2026-02-19T11:40+0000

2026-02-19T11:40+0000

world

europe

russia

ukraine

russian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122633395_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac66e368bf5b97faaa67989b4373f04.jpg

"The whole concept is 'we have to be in peace talks because we are paying for the war.' I would like figures in the West who think this way to reformat their thinking and still tune in to the wave of seeking peace rather than paying for war," Galuzin told reporters. When asked how Ukraine is approaching dialogue, the deputy foreign minister said that the question should be asked of the Ukrainian side. Russia has always advocated a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict, Galuzin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/europes-war-hawks-reportedly-plot-to-fast-track-ukraine-into-bloc-1123615040.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe posiition on ukrainian conflict, russia europe relations, mikhail galuzin statement, talks on ukraine