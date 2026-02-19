https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/russian-special-envoy-calls-reports-on-12-trillion-deal-between-russia-us-fake-1123661273.html
Russian Special Envoy Calls Reports on $12 Trillion Deal Between Russia, US Fake
Russian Special Envoy Calls Reports on $12 Trillion Deal Between Russia, US Fake
Media report suggesting that Russia is offering the United States projects worth $12 trillion in exchange for the lifting of sanctions is fake, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Thursday.
"The Economist has released a fake story: allegedly Russia is offering the US projects worth $12 trillion in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. This is incorrect," Dmitriev said on Telegram. The lifting of sanctions will ultimately be dictated by the interests of the United States: US companies have already lost over $300 billion by leaving the Russian market, the official stated. The potential portfolio of Russian-US projects could amount to $14 trillion, Dmitriev added.
Russian Special Envoy Calls Reports on $12 Trillion Deal Between Russia, US Fake
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Media report suggesting that Russia is offering the United States projects worth $12 trillion in exchange for the lifting of sanctions is fake, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Thursday.
"The Economist has released a fake story: allegedly Russia is offering the US projects worth $12 trillion in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. This is incorrect," Dmitriev said on Telegram.
The lifting of sanctions will ultimately be dictated by the interests of the United States: US companies have already lost over $300 billion by leaving the Russian market, the official stated. The potential portfolio of Russian-US projects could amount to $14 trillion, Dmitriev added.