Syria Interested in Russia's Military Presence in Region - Lavrov

The Syrian government is interested in Russia maintaining its military presence in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As for our military facilities, discussions are ongoing. Let me reiterate: the Syrians are keen for our presence to endure," Lavrov told Al Arabia broadcaster. Lavrov added that the Syrian authorities perceive Russia's presence at two bases in Syria - in Khmeimim and Tartus - as a "stabilizing force – one that counterbalances the influence of other players." In February 2025, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra told The Washington Post that Syria may allow Russia to keep its naval and air bases along the Mediterranean coast if Syria "gets benefits" for that. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8, 2024. Bashar al-Assad stepped down as the country's president and left the country. In January 2025, Ahmed Sharaa, a former rebel commander, was declared transitional president.

