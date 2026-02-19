https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/syria-interested-in-russias-military-presence-in-region---lavrov-1123655609.html
Syria Interested in Russia's Military Presence in Region - Lavrov
Syria Interested in Russia's Military Presence in Region - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The Syrian government is interested in Russia maintaining its military presence in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2026-02-19T03:41+0000
2026-02-19T03:41+0000
2026-02-19T04:15+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
syria
arabia
military presence
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122601943_0:52:3066:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_bd21f2b2081518748594c356f5177a3e.jpg
"As for our military facilities, discussions are ongoing. Let me reiterate: the Syrians are keen for our presence to endure," Lavrov told Al Arabia broadcaster. Lavrov added that the Syrian authorities perceive Russia's presence at two bases in Syria - in Khmeimim and Tartus - as a "stabilizing force – one that counterbalances the influence of other players." In February 2025, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra told The Washington Post that Syria may allow Russia to keep its naval and air bases along the Mediterranean coast if Syria "gets benefits" for that. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8, 2024. Bashar al-Assad stepped down as the country's president and left the country. In January 2025, Ahmed Sharaa, a former rebel commander, was declared transitional president.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russia-syria-relations-enter-new-stage--1123356257.html
russia
syria
arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122601943_337:0:3066:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_64798993e965fbf09d0a1328fa6e0310.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian base in syria, russia-syria relations, syria-russia relations, lavrov interview, tartus base russia
russian base in syria, russia-syria relations, syria-russia relations, lavrov interview, tartus base russia
Syria Interested in Russia's Military Presence in Region - Lavrov
03:41 GMT 19.02.2026 (Updated: 04:15 GMT 19.02.2026)
The Syrian government is interested in Russia maintaining its military presence in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"As for our military facilities, discussions are ongoing. Let me reiterate: the Syrians are keen for our presence to endure," Lavrov told Al Arabia broadcaster.
Lavrov added that the Syrian authorities perceive Russia's presence at two bases in Syria - in Khmeimim and Tartus - as a "stabilizing force – one that counterbalances the influence of other players."
24 December 2025, 09:10 GMT
In February 2025, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra told The Washington Post that Syria may allow Russia to keep its naval and air bases along the Mediterranean coast if Syria "gets benefits" for that.
Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8, 2024. Bashar al-Assad stepped down as the country's president and left the country. In January 2025, Ahmed Sharaa, a former rebel commander, was declared transitional president.