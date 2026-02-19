https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/trump-says-clarity-around-iran-nuclear-negotiations-will-likely-be-known-in-next-10-days-1123660434.html
Trump Says Clarity Around Iran Nuclear Negotiations Will Likely be Known in Next 10 Days
The United States will likely be getting more clarity around the negotiations on Iran's nuclear program in the next ten days, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.
"Maybe we're going to make a deal [with Iran] ... you're going to be finding out over the next, probably 10 days, but this meeting today is proof with determined leadership, nothing is impossible," Trump said at the Board of Peace inaugural meeting at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -
The second round of Iran-US negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 17 in Geneva with the Omani mediation. Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced progress and noted that Tehran and Washington would work on texts that could form the basis of a potential agreement.