Trump Says Clarity Around Iran Nuclear Negotiations Will Likely be Known in Next 10 Days

The United States will likely be getting more clarity around the negotiations on Iran's nuclear program in the next ten days, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"Maybe we're going to make a deal [with Iran] ... you're going to be finding out over the next, probably 10 days, but this meeting today is proof with determined leadership, nothing is impossible," Trump said at the Board of Peace inaugural meeting at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington.

