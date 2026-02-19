https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/uk-intel-pulls-disposable-asset-zelenskys-strings--analyst-1123660021.html
UK Intel Pulls ‘Disposable Asset’ Zelensky’s Strings – Analyst
UK Intel Pulls ‘Disposable Asset’ Zelensky’s Strings – Analyst
Sputnik International
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, whose term expired in 2024, essentially just parrots cues coming from European and British globalist circles, Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries, tells Sputnik.
2026-02-19T14:28+0000
2026-02-19T14:28+0000
2026-02-19T14:28+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
european union (eu)
viktor orban
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123270374_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0569feb5bf9453f50816748a7ae66189.jpg
That's why he is emboldened to throw around public jabs — like openly insulting Hungary's PM Viktor Orban or issuing ultimatums to the US and the EU, he speculates.According to the expert, British intelligence has direct leverage over Zelensky, constantly shadows him, and could move against him far faster than Trump could ever step in to shield him.For Russia, Zelensky has long lost any semblance of legitimacy, yet the West is working overtime to prop up his regime, “giving him the confidence to act defiantly and brush off Russia's reasonable, straightforward demands,” notes Dudchak.From Russia’s viewpoint, Zelensky's signature on any hypothetical settlement deal would be legally worthless, and without factoring in this position there's simply no way to put an end to this conflict, he emphasizes.The claim that a ceasefire is an absolute prerequisite for elections in Ukraine doesn't hold water, in the expert’s opinion.For Zelensky, prolonging the conflict - or staging elections under the total control of his neo-Nazi regime and its Western backers - is the only way to cling to power.Russia, emphasizes the analyst, will never accept such an outcome.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/us-and-uk-discuss-zelenskys-replacement-with-yermak-budanov-and-zaluzhny--russian-foreign-intel-1122509616.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123270374_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c8b67e68852a6be4fe6762d5494c11ed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uk ukraine control, eu control of ukraine, globalists in ukraine, political situation in ukraine
uk ukraine control, eu control of ukraine, globalists in ukraine, political situation in ukraine
UK Intel Pulls ‘Disposable Asset’ Zelensky’s Strings – Analyst
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, whose term expired in 2024, essentially just parrots cues coming from European and British globalist circles, Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries, tells Sputnik.
That's why he is emboldened to throw around public jabs — like openly insulting Hungary's PM Viktor Orban or issuing ultimatums to the US and the EU, he speculates.
“For him, the top priority is securing his own personal safety and physical survival, while the fate of Ukraine's economy and its people barely register on his radar,” notes the pundit.
According to the expert, British intelligence has direct leverage over Zelensky, constantly shadows him, and could move against him far faster than Trump could ever step in to shield him.
“For the UK, Zelensky isn't some irreplaceable asset. They've got backups waiting in the wings — figures like Valery Zaluzhny, for instance,” he points out.
For Russia, Zelensky has long lost any semblance of legitimacy, yet the West is working overtime to prop up his regime, “giving him the confidence to act defiantly and brush off Russia's reasonable, straightforward demands,” notes Dudchak.
From Russia’s viewpoint, Zelensky's signature on any hypothetical settlement deal would be legally worthless, and without factoring in this position there's simply no way to put an end to this conflict, he emphasizes.
The claim that a ceasefire is an absolute prerequisite for elections in Ukraine doesn't hold water, in the expert’s opinion.
“What's far more critical is who gets to participate, which political forces are involved, and carrying out deep reforms to the laws, potentially even amending the constitution itself,” the researcher stresses.
For Zelensky, prolonging the conflict - or staging elections under the total control of his neo-Nazi regime and its Western backers - is the only way to cling to power.
Russia, emphasizes the analyst, will never accept such an outcome.