https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/uk-intel-pulls-disposable-asset-zelenskys-strings--analyst-1123660021.html

UK Intel Pulls ‘Disposable Asset’ Zelensky’s Strings – Analyst

UK Intel Pulls ‘Disposable Asset’ Zelensky’s Strings – Analyst

Sputnik International

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, whose term expired in 2024, essentially just parrots cues coming from European and British globalist circles, Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries, tells Sputnik.

2026-02-19T14:28+0000

2026-02-19T14:28+0000

2026-02-19T14:28+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

european union (eu)

viktor orban

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123270374_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0569feb5bf9453f50816748a7ae66189.jpg

That's why he is emboldened to throw around public jabs — like openly insulting Hungary's PM Viktor Orban or issuing ultimatums to the US and the EU, he speculates.According to the expert, British intelligence has direct leverage over Zelensky, constantly shadows him, and could move against him far faster than Trump could ever step in to shield him.For Russia, Zelensky has long lost any semblance of legitimacy, yet the West is working overtime to prop up his regime, “giving him the confidence to act defiantly and brush off Russia's reasonable, straightforward demands,” notes Dudchak.From Russia’s viewpoint, Zelensky's signature on any hypothetical settlement deal would be legally worthless, and without factoring in this position there's simply no way to put an end to this conflict, he emphasizes.The claim that a ceasefire is an absolute prerequisite for elections in Ukraine doesn't hold water, in the expert’s opinion.For Zelensky, prolonging the conflict - or staging elections under the total control of his neo-Nazi regime and its Western backers - is the only way to cling to power.Russia, emphasizes the analyst, will never accept such an outcome.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/us-and-uk-discuss-zelenskys-replacement-with-yermak-budanov-and-zaluzhny--russian-foreign-intel-1122509616.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk ukraine control, eu control of ukraine, globalists in ukraine, political situation in ukraine