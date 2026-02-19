US Plans to Build 5,000-Person Military Base in Gaza Strip – Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/us-plans-to-build-5000-person-military-base-in-gaza-strip--reports-1123659829.html
gaza strip
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to establish a military base in the Gaza Strip for 5,000 personnel, the Guardian reported on Thursday, citing Board of Peace contracting documents.
The base would serve as headquarters for the International Stabilization Force (ISF), the report said. It remains unclear how the ISF would respond in the event of an attack by Israel or Hamas, or what role it would play in disarming the Palestinian movement. Ownership of the land is also uncertain, as a significant part of southern Gaza is currently under Israeli control.
The proposed site would cover over 350 acres of flatland in the southern part of the region. Representatives of several international construction firms with experience in war zones have already visited the area, the newspaper cited a source.
"As the President [Trump] has said, no US boots will be on the ground," a Trump administration official was quoted as saying, without providing further details.
In January, Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace and invited about 50 states to join. According to the White House, the organization aims to support Gaza's reconstruction and path toward peace. Its inaugural meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Washington, DC.