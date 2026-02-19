https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/without-palestinian-state-there-will-be-no-peace-stability-in-middle-east--lavrov-1123656782.html
Without Palestinian State, There Will Be No Peace, Stability in Middle East – Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia is convinced that without a Palestinian state, there will be no peace or stability in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"It is our firm belief that there will be no stability or calm there without a Palestinian state," Lavrov told Al Arabia broadcaster. He said that addressing the root causes of the conflict is an imperative to resolve the Arab-Israeli crisis.Earlier, Kremlin stated that Russia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is convinced that without a Palestinian state, there will be no peace or stability in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"It is our firm belief that there will be no stability or calm there without a Palestinian state," Lavrov told Al Arabia broadcaster.
He said that addressing the root causes of the conflict is an imperative to resolve the Arab-Israeli crisis.
The two-state concept envisions the creation of a Palestinian state with recognized borders, coexisting with the Israeli state. The Palestinian state is proposed to be established in territories that include the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip—territories that Israel occupied during the 1967 war.
Earlier, Kremlin stated that Russia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
