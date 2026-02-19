https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/without-palestinian-state-there-will-be-no-peace-stability-in-middle-east--lavrov-1123656782.html

Without Palestinian State, There Will Be No Peace, Stability in Middle East – Lavrov

Russia is convinced that without a Palestinian state, there will be no peace or stability in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It is our firm belief that there will be no stability or calm there without a Palestinian state," Lavrov told Al Arabia broadcaster. He said that addressing the root causes of the conflict is an imperative to resolve the Arab-Israeli crisis.Earlier, Kremlin stated that Russia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

