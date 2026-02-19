International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/without-palestinian-state-there-will-be-no-peace-stability-in-middle-east--lavrov-1123656782.html
Without Palestinian State, There Will Be No Peace, Stability in Middle East – Lavrov
Without Palestinian State, There Will Be No Peace, Stability in Middle East – Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia is convinced that without a Palestinian state, there will be no peace or stability in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2026-02-19T09:48+0000
2026-02-19T09:48+0000
world
palestine
sergey lavrov
russia
east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116700628_0:137:3153:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd67d4ce40fed2b585443afa7a9b0a7.jpg
"It is our firm belief that there will be no stability or calm there without a Palestinian state," Lavrov told Al Arabia broadcaster. He said that addressing the root causes of the conflict is an imperative to resolve the Arab-Israeli crisis.Earlier, Kremlin stated that Russia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/russia-plays-key-role-in-promoting-gaza-ceasefire-two-state-solution---palestines-envoy-1121381604.html
palestine
russia
east
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116700628_212:0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1526b41b783a56573aa9c7d17d2ed53d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, lavrov, palestine, middle east, peace, stability, israel, palestinian state, two-state solution
russia, lavrov, palestine, middle east, peace, stability, israel, palestinian state, two-state solution

Without Palestinian State, There Will Be No Peace, Stability in Middle East – Lavrov

09:48 GMT 19.02.2026
© Sputnik / Aiyush Pachnanda / Go to the mediabankPeople hold a giant flag during the Justice For Palestine rally
People hold a giant flag during the Justice For Palestine rally - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2026
© Sputnik / Aiyush Pachnanda
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is convinced that without a Palestinian state, there will be no peace or stability in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"It is our firm belief that there will be no stability or calm there without a Palestinian state," Lavrov told Al Arabia broadcaster.
He said that addressing the root causes of the conflict is an imperative to resolve the Arab-Israeli crisis.

The two-state concept envisions the creation of a Palestinian state with recognized borders, coexisting with the Israeli state. The Palestinian state is proposed to be established in territories that include the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip—territories that Israel occupied during the 1967 war.

Earlier, Kremlin stated that Russia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (center) speaks at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2025
World
Russia Plays Key Role in Promoting Gaza Ceasefire, Two-State Solution - Palestine's Envoy
8 January 2025, 10:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала