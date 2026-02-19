https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/work-within-negotiation-groups-on-situation-in-ukraine-underway---kremlin-1123659660.html
Work Within Negotiation Groups on Situation in Ukraine Underway - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The work within the framework of the negotiating groups on the situation in Ukraine is underway and it is difficult, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The work [of the negotiating groups on the situation in Ukraine] is underway, and then everything, as [head of the Russian delegation and Russian presidential aide Vladimir] Medinsky said, the work is difficult," Peskov told reporters.
Head of the Russian delegation and Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the progress of the talks on Ukraine in Geneva, Peskov also said.
"Yes," Peskov told reporters in response to a question on the matter.
The Kremlin cannot yet name the country where the next round of negotiations on Ukraine will take place, Peskov said, adding that there were no new contacts with the United States after the Geneva talks and the decision will be made after some consideration.
European participation will not help the negotiation process on Ukraine, Peskov said.
"At the moment ... Russia at least sees no point in European participation. This can hardly help in any way," Peskov told reporters.
Europeans are not present in the Ukraine negotiation process, and their statements contribute to the continuation of the war, Peskov said, adding that the overwhelming majority of views from European countries do not contribute to attempts at peaceful settlement in Ukraine.