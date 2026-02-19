https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/kremlin-says-has-nothing-to-add-to-characteristics-of-geneva-talks-given-by-medinsky-1123657794.html

Kremlin Says Has Nothing to Add to Characteristics of Geneva Talks Given by Medinsky

Kremlin Says Has Nothing to Add to Characteristics of Geneva Talks Given by Medinsky

Moscow has nothing to add to the description of the latest round of negotiations on Ukraine in Geneva given by head of the Russian delegation and Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"At the moment, we have nothing to add to the brief but comprehhensive description that was given by our chief negotiator Medinsky," Peskov told reporters. When asked about Medinsky's meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, the official said that Moscow is not going to give information about the content of these contacts. The Kremlin will inform about the location of the next round of negotiations on Ukraine as soon as specifics become available, Peskov also said.There is also currently no understanding on the dates of the next round of negotiations on Ukraine yet, the official said, adding that the talks are now at a stage that does not provide for public discussion and Moscow will not go into details.On Russia-US ContactsNo telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has been planned yet, Peskov said.On Situation in IranRussia calls on all parties in region to exercise restraint amid the situation around Iran, Peskov said.Moscow expects that negotiations will prevail in search for a settlement of the situation around Iran, Peskov said, adding that there is unprecedented escalation of tension in the region.The Russian-Iranian naval exercises have been previously planned, noting that they are coordinated in advance, Peskov also said.Other StatementsMoscow categorically disagrees with statements by Ukrainian officials who threatened to boycott the Paralympics due to the presence of the flags of Russia and Belarus, Peskov said.Sport should never become a victim of politics, the spokesman added.The Kremlin maintains its official channel on Telegram and experiences no difficulties running it, Peskov said.Many foreigners and compatriots are interested in Russian President Vladimir Putin's agenda, and conveying this information to them is in the Kremlin's interest, Peskov added.

