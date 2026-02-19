Kremlin Says Has Nothing to Add to Characteristics of Geneva Talks Given by Medinsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has nothing to add to the description of the latest round of negotiations on Ukraine in Geneva given by head of the Russian delegation and Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"At the moment, we have nothing to add to the brief but comprehhensive description that was given by our chief negotiator Medinsky," Peskov told reporters.
When asked about Medinsky's meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, the official said that Moscow is not going to give information about the content of these contacts.
"Medinsky said that the negotiations were held in different formats. This is one of the communication formats," Peskov said when asked why a closed meeting between Medinsky and the Ukrainian delegation was required.
The Kremlin will inform about the location of the next round of negotiations on Ukraine as soon as specifics become available, Peskov also said.
"We are not announcing yet. As soon as there are specifics, just like last time, we will inform you immediately," Peskov told reporters.
There is also currently no understanding on the dates of the next round of negotiations on Ukraine yet, the official said, adding that the talks are now at a stage that does not provide for public discussion and Moscow will not go into details.
On Russia-US Contacts
No telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has been planned yet, Peskov said.
"A conversation between the two presidents, the presidents of Russia and the United States, is not planned yet," Peskov told reporters.
On Situation in Iran
Russia calls on all parties in region to exercise restraint amid the situation around Iran, Peskov said.
"Russia continues to develop relations with Iran. By doing this, we call on our Iranian friends and all parties in the region to exercise restraint," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation around Iran.
Moscow expects that negotiations will prevail in search for a settlement of the situation around Iran, Peskov said, adding that there is unprecedented escalation of tension in the region.
"[Moscow] calls on them [the countries of the region] to adopt political and diplomatic means as an absolute priority in resolving certain problems," Peskov concluded.
The Russian-Iranian naval exercises have been previously planned, noting that they are coordinated in advance, Peskov also said.
"These are planned exercises, they are coordinated in advance," Peskov told reporters.
Other Statements
Moscow categorically disagrees with statements by Ukrainian officials who threatened to boycott the Paralympics due to the presence of the flags of Russia and Belarus, Peskov said.
"And here, of course, we see de facto the words of Ukrainian representatives, representatives of the Kiev regime, saying quite the opposite. We categorically disagree with this," Peskov said.
Sport should never become a victim of politics, the spokesman added.
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports issued a joint statement declaring that their officials would boycott the Paralympic Games if organizers do not reconsider their decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in the Games with national symbols.
The Kremlin maintains its official channel on Telegram and experiences no difficulties running it, Peskov said.
"It does not [experience difficulties]. We have a channel on Max. And we retain a channel on Telegram," Peskov told Life journalist Alexander Yunashev.
Many foreigners and compatriots are interested in Russian President Vladimir Putin's agenda, and conveying this information to them is in the Kremlin's interest, Peskov added.