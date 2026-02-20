International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Air Defenses Shot Down 149 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Russian Defense Ministry
Air Defenses Shot Down 149 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Russian Defense Ministry
Russia's air defenses shot down 149 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This past night, from 11:00 PM [20:00 GMT] on February 19 to 7:00 AM [04:00 GMT] Moscow time on February 20, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. It said 57 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 28 over the Black Sea, 24 over the Sea of ​​Azov, 20 over Crimea, 17 over the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Rostov Region, and one over the Belgorod Region.
Air Defenses Shot Down 149 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Russian Defense Ministry

Ukrainian servicemen prepare a Vampire attack drone near the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's air defenses shot down 149 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This past night, from 11:00 PM [20:00 GMT] on February 19 to 7:00 AM [04:00 GMT] Moscow time on February 20, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
It said 57 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 28 over the Black Sea, 24 over the Sea of ​​Azov, 20 over Crimea, 17 over the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Rostov Region, and one over the Belgorod Region.
Damaged apartment block following a Ukrainian drone attack on Ramenskoye, Moscow region, Russia
Military
Russia's Bryansk Region Subject to Most Powerful, Massive Drone Attack - Governor
16 February, 06:17 GMT
