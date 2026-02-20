https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/air-defenses-shot-down-149-ukrainian-drones-overnight---russian-defense-ministry-1123662686.html
Air Defenses Shot Down 149 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Russian Defense Ministry
Air Defenses Shot Down 149 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia's air defenses shot down 149 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2026-02-20T09:14+0000
2026-02-20T09:14+0000
2026-02-20T09:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121899180_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5dbee265360d1833499b280f7fee6f.jpg
"This past night, from 11:00 PM [20:00 GMT] on February 19 to 7:00 AM [04:00 GMT] Moscow time on February 20, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. It said 57 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 28 over the Black Sea, 24 over the Sea of Azov, 20 over Crimea, 17 over the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Rostov Region, and one over the Belgorod Region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/russias-bryansk-region-subject-to-most-powerful-massive-drone-attack---governor-1123640098.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121899180_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c236d5c11bd6c492e561dbe1c7f329e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, drone, attack, russian defense ministry, bryansk, black sea, crimea, krasnodar, rostov, belgorod
russia, ukraine, drone, attack, russian defense ministry, bryansk, black sea, crimea, krasnodar, rostov, belgorod
Air Defenses Shot Down 149 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's air defenses shot down 149 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This past night, from 11:00 PM [20:00 GMT] on February 19 to 7:00 AM [04:00 GMT] Moscow time on February 20, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
It said 57 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 28 over the Black Sea, 24 over the Sea of Azov, 20 over Crimea, 17 over the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Rostov Region, and one over the Belgorod Region.