Air Defenses Shot Down 149 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Russian Defense Ministry

Russia's air defenses shot down 149 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"This past night, from 11:00 PM [20:00 GMT] on February 19 to 7:00 AM [04:00 GMT] Moscow time on February 20, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. It said 57 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 28 over the Black Sea, 24 over the Sea of ​​Azov, 20 over Crimea, 17 over the Krasnodar Territory, two over the Rostov Region, and one over the Belgorod Region.

