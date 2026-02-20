https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/iran-has-15-days-maximum-to-make-deal-with-us---trump-1123662212.html

Iran Has 15 Days Maximum to Make Deal With US - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran has 15 days maximum to make a deal with the United States.

Ten days "would be enough time. 10-15 days. Pretty much maximum,” Trump told reporters abroad Air Force One.. The US president also did not specify what he meant by saying "bad things" may happen to Iran if there is no deal.

