Iran Has 15 Days Maximum to Make Deal With US - Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran has 15 days maximum to make a deal with the United States.
Ten days "would be enough time. 10-15 days. Pretty much maximum,” Trump told reporters abroad Air Force One.. The US president also did not specify what he meant by saying "bad things" may happen to Iran if there is no deal.
Iran Has 15 Days Maximum to Make Deal With US - Trump
03:14 GMT 20.02.2026 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 20.02.2026)
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran has 15 days maximum to make a deal with the United States.
Ten days "would be enough time. 10-15 days. Pretty much maximum,” Trump told reporters abroad Air Force One..
The US president also did not specify what he meant by saying "bad things" may happen to Iran if there is no deal.
“We’re going to make a deal or get a deal one way or the other,” Trump added.
The second round of Iran-US negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 17 in Geneva with the Omani mediation. Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced progress and noted that Tehran and Washington would work on texts that could form the basis of a potential agreement.