Iran, Russia Conduct Vessel Rescue Exercise in Gulf of Oman

The Russian and Iranian navies successfully practiced rescuing a vessel hijacked by pirates in the Gulf of Oman during exercises on Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

On Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported that Iran and Russia will conduct exercises on February 19 in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean aimed at enhancing regional security. The operation included locating the hijacked vessel, boarding it, neutralizing and arresting the pirates, and then fully releasing the vessel, the statement added.

