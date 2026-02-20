International
The Russian and Iranian navies successfully practiced rescuing a vessel hijacked by pirates in the Gulf of Oman during exercises on Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
2026-02-20T09:19+0000
2026-02-20T09:20+0000
On Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported that Iran and Russia will conduct exercises on February 19 in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean aimed at enhancing regional security. The operation included locating the hijacked vessel, boarding it, neutralizing and arresting the pirates, and then fully releasing the vessel, the statement added.
Iran, Russia Conduct Vessel Rescue Exercise in Gulf of Oman

09:19 GMT 20.02.2026 (Updated: 09:20 GMT 20.02.2026)
© AP Photo
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Russian and Iranian navies successfully practiced rescuing a vessel hijacked by pirates in the Gulf of Oman during exercises on Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
On Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported that Iran and Russia will conduct exercises on February 19 in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean aimed at enhancing regional security.
"As part of joint naval exercises, special forces of the Russian Navy, the Iranian Navy, and the IRGC Navy successfully conducted exercises to rescue a vessel hijacked by pirates," the IRGC said in a statement on Thursday.
The operation included locating the hijacked vessel, boarding it, neutralizing and arresting the pirates, and then fully releasing the vessel, the statement added.
