Iranian Nuclear Dossier Has No Military Solution, Only Diplomacy — Foreign Minister

The issue of the Iranian nuclear dossier cannot be resolved by military means, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday amid an increase in the US military presence in the Middle East and an increasing number of reports of possible military actions against Tehran.

In an interview with the MSNBC broadcaster, Araghchi said that there is no military solution to the issue and the only solution is diplomacy, adding that this was already verified last year, when there was a major attack on nuclear facilities.In January, Trump said a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.

