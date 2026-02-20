https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/lavrov-discusses-nuclear-program-with-iranian-counterpart-after-iran-us-contacts-1123664739.html

Lavrov and Iranian FM Confer on Nuclear Program Following US-Iran Contacts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, taking into account the outcomes of US-Iranian contacts in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On February 20, at the initiative of the Iranian side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The foreign ministers exchanged views on the current situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, including taking into account the outcomes of the indirect US-Iranian contacts that took place in Geneva," the statement read. The Russian side confirmed its support for the negotiation process aimed at finding fair political and diplomatic solutions while respecting Iran's legitimate rights, in accordance with the principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the ministry said. Furthermore, during the conversation, certain issues on the bilateral agenda of mutual interest were also touched upon, the statement added.

