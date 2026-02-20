https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/one-of-first-women-evacuated-from-liberated-gulyaipole-says-russian-soldiers-carried-her-1123665569.html
One of First Women Evacuated From Liberated Gulyaipole Says Russian Soldiers Carried Her
DONETSK (Sputnik) - One of the first women who was evacuated from the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, which was recently liberated by the Russian armed forces, Roza Syrinek, shared with Sputnik the details of her rescue by Russian soldiers.
On February 15, Russian soldiers rescued Syrinek, a wheelchair user, from a basement. At first, they had to cross a distance of approximately five kilometers.
"We spent the night at the outskirts of Gulyaipole. Then we drove to the forest on quad bikes," the woman said, adding that she and her companions were taken to a car near the forest.
Syrinek also said that the car drove for several hours, stopping along the way at fighters' positions, where they were given food.
"The poor guys practically carried me through all that mud," the evacuee added.
On December 27, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok battlegroup had taken control of the city of Gulyaipole.
28 December 2025, 09:50 GMT