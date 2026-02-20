International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
One of the first women who was evacuated from the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, which was recently liberated by the Russian armed forces, Roza Syrinek, shared with Sputnik the details of her rescue by Russian soldiers.
2026-02-20T14:35+0000
2026-02-20T14:35+0000
On February 15, Russian soldiers rescued Syrinek, a wheelchair user, from a basement. At first, they had to cross a distance of approximately five kilometers. Syrinek also said that the car drove for several hours, stopping along the way at fighters' positions, where they were given food. On December 27, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok battlegroup had taken control of the city of Gulyaipole.
14:35 GMT 20.02.2026
DONETSK (Sputnik) - One of the first women who was evacuated from the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, which was recently liberated by the Russian armed forces, Roza Syrinek, shared with Sputnik the details of her rescue by Russian soldiers.
On February 15, Russian soldiers rescued Syrinek, a wheelchair user, from a basement. At first, they had to cross a distance of approximately five kilometers.
"We spent the night at the outskirts of Gulyaipole. Then we drove to the forest on quad bikes," the woman said, adding that she and her companions were taken to a car near the forest.
Syrinek also said that the car drove for several hours, stopping along the way at fighters' positions, where they were given food.
"The poor guys practically carried me through all that mud," the evacuee added.
On December 27, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok battlegroup had taken control of the city of Gulyaipole.
